Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 Setbacks fail to dam ...
Nation, Politics

Setbacks fail to dampen Congress’ civic polls plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jun 29, 2019, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 12:44 am IST
The TPCC has decided to hold an extended executive committee meeting on June 29 at Nagarjuna-sagar.
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Despite a series of electoral setbacks and defections, the Telangana state Congress is gearing up for the municipal elections.

In the wake of the BJP’s claims that it is the only alternative to the TRS, the TPCC wants to prove its strength in the municipal elections.

 

The TPCC has set a target of winning 50 per cent of the municipalities and municipal corporations. It has constituted a three-member committee to oversee the party’s strategy with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar as convener and AICC secretaries S.A. Sampath Kumar and Challa Vamsichand Reddy as members.

To discuss the strategy, the TPCC has decided to hold an extended executive committee meeting on June 29 at Nagarjuna-sagar.

TS Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia said that as per the new strategy, meetings at district and block level would be conducted in the first week of every month.
He said a meeting of the party’s zilla and mandal parishad territorial committee members would be scheduled in the first week of July to discuss organisational matters.

He said that the party was mulling over implementing 34 per cent quota to OBCs in the municipal elections.

He said it had been decided to appoint Assembly constituency-wise and municipality-wise incharges. There are 140 municipalities in the state and TPCC would appoint incharges to each municipality.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the preparations for elections in all the municipalities were being taken up seriously. He demanded that the state government implement 34 per cent BC reservations in the municipal elections.

Sitting or candidates who had contested in the Assembly elections would be the incharges for 119 Assembly constituencies, the TPCC chief said.  In cases, where both the sitting MLAs and candidates who had contested had left, the party’s new leaders will be appointed as incharges.

...
Tags: municipal elections, trs, tpcc, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Civic personnel clean the manhole due to water logged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. (PTI)

Sea levels in India rise by 1.3 mm/year: Government

Other members of the road opening party promptly took position and returned fire, leading to a fierce gun battle between them that lasted nearly one hour.

3 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush at Keskutul

Ram Vilas Paswan

Government working on one nation, one ration card: Ram Vilas Paswan

Piyush Goyal

No plan to privatise railways or express trains, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells TRS leaders not to attend TV talk

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Akbaruddin Owaisi back in Hyderabad, gets warm welcome

Akbaruddin Owaisi

AP cuts security of Chandrababu Naidu further, 17 cops withdrawn

N Chandrababu Naidu.

Officials to talk on split issues

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related to cooperative banks

Fadnavis directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps so that DCCBs can provide loans to farmers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham