Setbacks fail to dampen Congress’ civic polls plan

Hyderabad: Despite a series of electoral setbacks and defections, the Telangana state Congress is gearing up for the municipal elections.

In the wake of the BJP’s claims that it is the only alternative to the TRS, the TPCC wants to prove its strength in the municipal elections.

The TPCC has set a target of winning 50 per cent of the municipalities and municipal corporations. It has constituted a three-member committee to oversee the party’s strategy with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar as convener and AICC secretaries S.A. Sampath Kumar and Challa Vamsichand Reddy as members.

To discuss the strategy, the TPCC has decided to hold an extended executive committee meeting on June 29 at Nagarjuna-sagar.

TS Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia said that as per the new strategy, meetings at district and block level would be conducted in the first week of every month.

He said a meeting of the party’s zilla and mandal parishad territorial committee members would be scheduled in the first week of July to discuss organisational matters.

He said that the party was mulling over implementing 34 per cent quota to OBCs in the municipal elections.

He said it had been decided to appoint Assembly constituency-wise and municipality-wise incharges. There are 140 municipalities in the state and TPCC would appoint incharges to each municipality.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the preparations for elections in all the municipalities were being taken up seriously. He demanded that the state government implement 34 per cent BC reservations in the municipal elections.

Sitting or candidates who had contested in the Assembly elections would be the incharges for 119 Assembly constituencies, the TPCC chief said. In cases, where both the sitting MLAs and candidates who had contested had left, the party’s new leaders will be appointed as incharges.