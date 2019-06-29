K Chandrasekhar Rao to demolish farmhouse, lays foundation stone

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to demolish his farmhouse at Erravelli in Medak district and build a new one at the same place.

According to sources, the TRS president laid the foundation stone for the new farmhouse at Erravelli on Thursday morning, before going to the Secretariat and later to Errum Manzil for the gro-undbreaking ceremony of the new Secretariat and Legislative Complex.

The sources said that Mr Rao feels that the farmhouse has become congested and wants to build a bigger one.

The demolition will start soon. Once it begins, Mr Rao will be able to go to the farm only during the day and will have no place to stay at night.

The sources said that the Chief Minister wants to eventually settle down at the Erravelli farmhouse in his home Assembly constituency of Gajwel in erstwhile Medak district and look after farming.

The farmhouse will not be able to accommodate all his family members and hence the need to build a bigger structure arose, the sources explained.

Mr Rao has developed his farm over 60 acres at Erravelli and is known for his innovative farming techniques.

He likes spending time at the farmhouse and has done so even after becoming Chief Minister.

During the elections, Mr Rao held important political meetings and discussions with party leaders at Erravelli.

The Chief Minister’s decision to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings and construct a new Legislative Complex by demolishing heritage building Errum Manzil had drawn a lot of opposition from different sections of the society, which forced the government to keep the groundbreaking ceremonies low key.