Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 KCR, Jagan Mohan Red ...
Nation, Politics

KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy plan to link Godavari with Krishna river

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 12:22 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 12:31 am IST
The TS and AP CMs decided to work together and end the water woes of the Telugu states.
Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided on Friday to divert water from the Godavari river to the Krishna river basin.

The TS and AP CMs decided to work together and end the water woes of the Telugu states.

 

Officials of both states will meet on Saturday to find a solution to bifurcation-related problems. A joint statement released from Pragathi Bhavan, the venue of their meeting, stated that the Chief Ministers vowed to work together to supply water to every nook and cranny of both states to meet the requirements for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs.

It was agreed to divert Godavari water into the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs. From there, water will be let into the Palamuru-Nalgonda area in Telangana state and Rayalaseema in AP.

The decision was taken in the wake of depleting water reserves in the Krishna river. During the meeting, the engineers-in-chief of both states were asked to study the feasibility of diverting Godavari waters to the two reservoirs of the Krishna basin and submit a preliminary report by July 15. Ministers and officials from AP and TS were at the meeting to ensure that there need not be any dispute with regard to water, which is essential for both states.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, godavari river
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Officials to talk on split issues
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks cost effective plan

Latest From Nation

Civic personnel clean the manhole due to water logged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. (PTI)

Sea levels in India rise by 1.3 mm/year: Government

Other members of the road opening party promptly took position and returned fire, leading to a fierce gun battle between them that lasted nearly one hour.

3 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush at Keskutul

Ram Vilas Paswan

Government working on one nation, one ration card: Ram Vilas Paswan

Piyush Goyal

No plan to privatise railways or express trains, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Officials to talk on split issues

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related to cooperative banks

Fadnavis directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps so that DCCBs can provide loans to farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Trump taught us good lesson: Farooq Abdullah on tariffs tweet

When asked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about terrorism and isolating Pakistan at the G20 summit in Osaka, Farooq Abdullah said, 'This is not new, he always talks of terrorism.' (Photo: File)

Telangana leaders offer prayers on PV Narasimha Rao's 98th birth anniversary

BJP's state unit president K Laxman and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya also offered prayers and paid floral tributes to Rao. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Sure of his victory, Paswan on June 20 filed his nomination as the NDA candidate. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham