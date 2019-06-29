KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy plan to link Godavari with Krishna river

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided on Friday to divert water from the Godavari river to the Krishna river basin.

The TS and AP CMs decided to work together and end the water woes of the Telugu states.

Officials of both states will meet on Saturday to find a solution to bifurcation-related problems. A joint statement released from Pragathi Bhavan, the venue of their meeting, stated that the Chief Ministers vowed to work together to supply water to every nook and cranny of both states to meet the requirements for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs.

It was agreed to divert Godavari water into the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs. From there, water will be let into the Palamuru-Nalgonda area in Telangana state and Rayalaseema in AP.

The decision was taken in the wake of depleting water reserves in the Krishna river. During the meeting, the engineers-in-chief of both states were asked to study the feasibility of diverting Godavari waters to the two reservoirs of the Krishna basin and submit a preliminary report by July 15. Ministers and officials from AP and TS were at the meeting to ensure that there need not be any dispute with regard to water, which is essential for both states.