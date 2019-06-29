Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 ‘Govt has neve ...
Nation, Politics

‘Govt has never spoken truth about atomic equipments’, says Kamal Haasan

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 11:17 am IST
The MNM founder, while pitching for stronger gram sabhas, said similar meetings should be held in all wards of cities.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment. (Photo: File)
 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment.

Terming the 'away' term in the AFR as vague, he demanded a definition on it from the government, saying "Even five feet can be away. This is a layman's question, I accept. But still it has to be defined," he said.

 

"As far as atomic equipment are concerned, never in history have governments spoken the truth. They should at least do it now," he told reporters at the party office here, citing the Fukushima disaster as an example.

The actor-politician alleged that people of Tamil Nadu, who are opposed to the KNPP, have been at the receiving end of the Centre's "arrogance."

They are now fighting against waste, which he alleged, was dumped from the plant.

"This shows their (Centre's) arrogance to implement what they want," Haasan said.

Claiming that there has been no Research and Development on radioactive disasters, he said "Any technology without safety can be dangerous. We are scared about it."

The MNM founder, while pitching for stronger gram sabhas, said similar meetings should be held in all wards of cities.

"If all villages voice their demands in unison, there are ways to get a good government. This is a long time dream since the Gandhi era...," he said.

The party president participated in the grama sabhas of 72 villages through video conference.

...
Tags: mnm, kamal haasan, afr, nuclear power plant
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the state capital, have been reeling under severe water shortage since last month owing to poor storage in various reservoirs following deficit rainfall. (Photo: File)

Do not prevent protests over water crisis: Madras HC to TN government

Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)

3 including woman arrested in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector variants explained: Which one to buy?

Engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, the latter of which is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
 

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

Donkey milk has low levels of casein, a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricketers sport new 'orange' jersey ahead of England clash; see pics

Indian cricket team shared the pictures MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik in a series through its Instagram story. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Did Vokkaligas defeat Kharge in Kalaburagi?’

H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA who could be the new JD(S) state president

Siddaramaiah plans Ahinda push to strengthen Congress

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on an inspection in his constituency, Badami on Friday. (Photo: KPN)

‘Government acted on water crisis after DMK raised voice’

M. K. Stalin

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to hold all-party meet on water

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

There is no need for a post in life, says T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham