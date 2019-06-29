Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants anti Romeo Squad in Delhi

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
'Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and I appreciate that it is being started in Uttar Pradesh again,' Manoj Tiwari said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that anti-Romeo squads should be formed in Delhi too on the lines of those formed in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Aditya government to check crimes against women.

"Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and I appreciate that it is being started in Uttar Pradesh again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi also", he said.

 

Anti Romeo squads were constituted to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in 2017.

"The people of Delhi have given their 100 percent trust with such a victory in the Lok Sabha elections. There is still a big challenge in front of us. Delhi could not get the right attention that it needed for 21 years. Until we finish the work what has left for 21 years we will not celebrate our win. We have made some vision for Delhi and we are moving forward with it," Tiwari said addressing BJP party workers at the inaugural session of the State BJP's Working Committee.

Talking about two big problems of Delhi, Tiwari said, "Water is the biggest problem in Delhi. I cannot believe how we can have a shortage when we have the Yamuna River. There is no shortage of water. Delhi government made water free and Delhi became free of water. They have created a shortage of water."

"A pollution free Delhi is our second agenda and we are working on it with an action plan on the old vehicles that are still working in the capital and contributing to the rising pollution. We will make the transportation facility in the capital better making pollution free Delhi."

Criticizing the Delhi government, he said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a loss of 80 thousand crores by not developing the fourth phase of Delhi Metro. The center introduced Ayushman Bharat scheme but the Delhi government did not introduce it in the Delhi government hospitals. We will replace a deaf government and bring the scheme in Delhi too."

BJP Working President JP Nadda, former Union Minister Vijay Goel were also present at the inaugural session of the State Working Committee.

