Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘illegal’ house served demolition notice

Vijayawada: A demolition notice has been served on the house where former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been staying for four years on the banks of the Krishna in Undavalli. The building belongs to businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh.

The notice issued by the AP Capital Region Development Authority stated that the building was constructed illegally without obtaining necessary permissions and needed to be demolished within seven days after the notice was served. This comes a day after the Praja Vedika was demolished.

It was posted on the walls of the house on Friday morning by CRDA’s zonal assistant director Narendranath Reddy and other officers.

Along with the building in which Mr Naidu stays, the CRDA issued notices to owners of 27 other buildings alo-ng the Krishna river banks that includes the house of BJP senior leader Gokaraju Ganga Raju.

An ashram belonging to Mysore’s Avdhutha Datta Peetham pontiff Swami Ganapathi Sachithananda was also served notice. It is in this ashram that the Visakha Sri Sarada Peethan seer Swamy Swaroopana-ndendra Saraswathy had held a ceremony where the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states were present.

The notice on Mr Naidu’s house said the CRDA upon inspection found that the construction on the land on one acre six cents took place without legal permission and was against the rules.

The building was constructed illegally without obtaining necessary permissions and violating set rules and norms under Section 115 (1) & 115 (2) of the CRDA Act. It warned of action if replies were not filed in time or were incorrect.

The notice said that ground and first floor construction along with RCC room, swimming pool and the helipad was within 100 metres of the Krishna river. Ten temporary sheds were built without taking permission from the CRDA.

Four days ago, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the first day of the collectors’ conference, listed out the violations that had taken place in the Praja Vedika. He said all those violations were applicable to Mr Naidu’s residence as it was next to Praja Vedika and closer to the river.

The building stood at 19.5 metres whereas the flood level was 22.5 metres. On the concluding day of the collectors’ conference, Mr Reddy went a step ahead and announced that the building in which Mr Naidu was residing was also illegal and unauthorised.

“Mr Naidu is faking innocence despite knowing that it is an illegal structure. So far the government has paid for its rent. What is the problem in vacating a rented house? If he says no he wouldn’t, then one should conclude that Lingamaneni has given it to Chandrababu Naidu as part of an insider trading deal,” YSRC Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Twitter.