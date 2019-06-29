Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 Chandrababu Naidu&rs ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘illegal’ house served demolition notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jun 29, 2019, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 12:40 am IST
AP Capital Region body issues notice to house owners Lingamanenis, gives occupants 7 days to vacate the house.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A demolition notice has been served on the house where former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been staying for four years on the banks of the Krishna in Undavalli. The building belongs to businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh.

The notice issued by the AP Capital Region Development Authority stated that the building was constructed illegally without obtaining necessary permissions and needed to be demolished within seven days after the notice was served. This comes a day after the Praja Vedika was demolished.

 

The notice issued by the AP Capital Region Development Authority stated that the building was constructed illegally without obtaining necessary permissions and needed to be demolished within seven days after the notice was served.

It was posted on the walls of the house on Friday morning by CRDA’s zonal assistant director Narendranath Reddy and other officers.

Along with the building in which Mr Naidu stays, the CRDA issued notices to owners of 27 other buildings alo-ng the Krishna river banks that includes the house of BJP senior leader Gokaraju Ganga Raju.

An ashram belonging to Mysore’s Avdhutha Datta Peetham pontiff Swami Ganapathi Sachithananda was also served notice. It is in this ashram that the Visakha Sri Sarada Peethan seer Swamy Swaroopana-ndendra Saraswathy had held a ceremony where the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states were present.
The notice on Mr Naidu’s house said the CRDA upon inspection found that the construction on the land on one acre six cents took place without legal permission and was against the rules.

The building was constructed illegally without obtaining necessary permissions and violating set rules and norms under Section 115 (1) & 115 (2) of the CRDA Act. It warned of action if replies were not filed in time or were incorrect.

The notice said that ground and first floor construction along with RCC room, swimming pool and the helipad was within 100 metres of the Krishna river. Ten temporary sheds were built without taking permission from the CRDA.

Four days ago, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the first day of the collectors’ conference, listed out the violations that had taken place in the Praja Vedika. He said all those violations were applicable to Mr Naidu’s residence as it was next to Praja Vedika and closer to the river.

The building stood at 19.5 metres whereas the flood level was 22.5 metres. On the concluding day of the collectors’ conference, Mr Reddy went a step ahead and announced that the building in which Mr Naidu was residing was also illegal and unauthorised.

“Mr Naidu is faking innocence despite knowing that it is an illegal structure. So far the government has paid for its rent. What is the problem in vacating a rented house? If he says no he wouldn’t, then one should conclude that Lingamaneni has given it to Chandrababu Naidu as part of an insider trading deal,” YSRC Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Twitter.

...
Tags: crda, n chandrababu naidu, building
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

AP cuts security of Chandrababu Naidu further, 17 cops withdrawn

Latest From Nation

Civic personnel clean the manhole due to water logged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. (PTI)

Sea levels in India rise by 1.3 mm/year: Government

Other members of the road opening party promptly took position and returned fire, leading to a fierce gun battle between them that lasted nearly one hour.

3 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush at Keskutul

Ram Vilas Paswan

Government working on one nation, one ration card: Ram Vilas Paswan

Piyush Goyal

No plan to privatise railways or express trains, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AP cuts security of Chandrababu Naidu further, 17 cops withdrawn

N Chandrababu Naidu.

Officials to talk on split issues

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related to cooperative banks

Fadnavis directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps so that DCCBs can provide loans to farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Trump taught us good lesson: Farooq Abdullah on tariffs tweet

When asked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about terrorism and isolating Pakistan at the G20 summit in Osaka, Farooq Abdullah said, 'This is not new, he always talks of terrorism.' (Photo: File)

Telangana leaders offer prayers on PV Narasimha Rao's 98th birth anniversary

BJP's state unit president K Laxman and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya also offered prayers and paid floral tributes to Rao. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham