AIADMK lifts media gag order on its spokespersons, work to be resumed from July 1

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 9:20 pm IST
The ruling party had on June 12 gagged its spokespersons from airing their views on any issue.
Days after demands for a 'single leader' to lead the outfit peaked, the AIADMK convened a high-level meet here, which decided that it would continue to be led by both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)
Chennai: The AIADMK on Saturday lifted a June 12 media gag order on its spokespersons and said they would resume work from July 1.

Days after demands for a "single leader" to lead the outfit peaked, the AIADMK convened a high-level meet here, which decided that it would continue to be led by both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

While maintaining status quo on the leadership question, it had warned of disciplinary action against functionaries who expressed their views on intra-party affairs in public.

Revoking the diktat, the party released an updated list of 16 spokespersons, which includes senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira.

