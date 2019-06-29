Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

3 including woman arrested in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
The Faridabad police in a statement said further details about the case will be provided after the detained accused record their statements.
Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)
 Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Haryana Police have arrested one woman along with two other people in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

The Faridabad police in a statement said further details about the case will be provided after the detained accused record their statements.

 

"We will be holding a press conference as soon as we arrest the main accused," police said.

Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

