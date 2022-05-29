Nation Crime 29 May 2022 Assets of Konaseema ...
Assets of Konaseema protestors to be seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2022, 2:59 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Elugu range DIG G. Pala Raju said that 26 persons were arrested on Saturday, with more arrests likely on Sunday
AMALAPURAM: Officials said that a process to seize properties of accused persons in Konaseema arson incidents is underway, after a court ordered that losses be recovered from the perpetrators.

Minister P. Viswaroop’s camp office, Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish Kumar’s residence, buses and other vehicles were gutted in the riots.

 

 Elugu range DIG G. Pala Raju said that 26 persons were arrested on Saturday, with more arrests likely on Sunday. He said that their names have been forwarded to the district collector and revenue offices to identify their properties.

 Currently, losses are being ascertained.

 Raju said that the perpetrators used around 20 WhatsApp groups to plan the riots. While some of them have been identified through these groups, others are being identified through CCTV footage and from mobile tower records.

 Internet services will not be available on Sunday either and Sector 144 of the CrPC is in place to prevent crowds, he said.

 

 Meanwhile, leftist parties and Dalit organisations held a candlelight rally at Indrapalem junction of Kakinada on Saturday night, to showcase their protest against the riots. They demanded stringent action from the government and hit out at the police for hindering a peace rally.

Tags: amalapuram riots, internet blackout, leftists dalits candle light rally
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


