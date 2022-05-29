People of Andhra Pradesh ready to send Jagan home: Naidu

ONGOLE: Visibly pleased with the unprecedented turnout of party men to Mahanadu held near Ongole braving unbearable humid conditions, Telugu Desam (TD) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday sounded the 'election bugle', asserting that all sections of people in Andhra Pradesh were eagerly waiting to send 'Jagan Mohan Reddy home'.

"A sea of people came to Mahanadu today. Jagan will go mad at this. He will not sleep tonight. His government has lost the trust of people. Our Mahanadu meeting is full and their ministers’ bus yatra is empty,” said Naidu.

In his concluding speech at Mahanadu 2022 in Ongole, the TD chief said Jagan Mohan Reddy had amassed Rs 1.75 lakh crore illegal wealth during the last three years of his rule. “While the family treasury of Jagan became full, the AP people got Rs 8 lakh crore debt. How can the people of the state repay all this debt,” he asked.

Naidu asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy would go home even if the midterm elections were held at this instant. The TD would stand by the side of people to rescue them from the non-stop oppression of YSRC leaders, he added.

The TD leaders were ready to go to jail for the sake of the oppressed sections, Naidu said, and accused the Chief Minister of blackmailing all systems and looting all natural resources. Over 500 to 1,000 lorries were taking laterite every day from agency areas in East Godavari and Vizag to Bharati Cements, he pointed out.

Naidu said the electricity bills doubled in May when compared to April. Prices of tomato and chicken skyrocketed to Rs 120 and Rs 320 per kg respectively.

Sand rate went up from Rs 600 per tractor during TDP rule to Rs 6,000 under YSRC. "No wonder tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, AP will follow in the footsteps of Sri Lanka," he said.

Condemning the YSRCP’s 'murder politics', Naidu asked whether Jagan Mohan Reddy had any right to rule the state when he tried to turn 'Babai Viveka Reddy axe attack' into heart attack.

Why was the Chief Minister not suspending his party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy for his role in his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder just like how MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar was suspended after the murder of his driver, Naidu asked.

The TD chief said he had developed Amaravati for AP along the lines of Hyderabad for Telangana, Bengaluru for Karnataka and Chennai for Tamil Nadu. But now, Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed Amaravati and forced the AP people to go to Hyderabad even to do 'low paid menial works'.

The golden future of AP state was totally crushed. Even the lifeline irrigation project of Polavaram was smashed in the name of reverse tendering, Naidu said and warned Jagan, "Kabadadar, be careful. Each and every Telugu Desam activist is an heir to NTR legacy. They will fight till the end for self-respect, for their state. NTR removed meters on agricultural motors. Jagan is fixing meters again. Farmers should fight it out against this injustice."

Naidu deplored that the roads and industries, which were symbols of development and civilisation, were also gone. The Rs 24,000 crore worth Asian Paper Pulp factory at Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasam district was driven away. Jagan Reddy's Kodi Kathi dramas had completely ruined the state, the TD chief accused.

Accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of falling at the feet of Delhi leaders, by mortgaging Polavaram, Special Status, Visakha Steel, Railway Zone and all the bifurcation benefits, Naidu said “YSRC goons” had grabbed galaxy granite mines with their threats and settlements. In just liquor mafia, Rs 5,000 crore illegal income was being made each year, Naidu said.