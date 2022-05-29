Nation Politics 29 May 2022 TRS seeks Bharat Rat ...
Nation, Politics

TRS seeks Bharat Ratna for N.T. Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published May 29, 2022, 2:14 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 6:43 am IST
Earlier, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had raised a similar demand for Bharat Ratna to Rama Rao
TRS Minister Malla Reddy, MLA Maganti Gopinath, Aerakpudi Gandhi and other TRS leaders offer floral tributes at NTR ghat on his birth anniversary. (By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: Labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy said that TRS MPs would raise the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao in Parliament. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had introduced a number of schemes for poor people by taking inspiration from Rama Rao's ideology of providing basic facilities.

Ministers and senior TRS leaders visited NTR Ghat on Saturday and paid floral respects on the occasion of the birth centenary of Rama Rao. The Telangana government also would participate in the year-long celebrations.

 

Earlier, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had raised a similar demand for Bharat Ratna to Rama Rao. During the GHMC elections last year, Kavitha participated in elections campaigns in the city and demanded that the BJP's government at the Centre consider honouring the legacy of N.T. Rama Rao by awarding Bharat Ratna.

After paying floral respects, Malla Reddy said N.T. Rama Rao had introduced several people-friendly policies. He would have occupied the prime minister's post but it was missed. Chandrashekar Rao had implemented a number of schemes that helped poor and middle-class people by taking inspiration from Rama Rao's ideology, he said.

 

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao said they would fight in Parliament for demanding Bharat Ratna for former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Rama Rao. The MP said Rama Rao had changed the political system after floating a party for Telugu people in united Andhra Pradesh.

TRS leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu remembered his association with Rama Rao. Rama Rao had done his job by implementing various reforms in the state. "NT Rama Rao performed my marriage and encouraged me a lot," Narasimhulu recalled.

