Jagan wave still intact in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP ministers

Vijayawada: AP ministers said that the “Jagan wave” was intact among the voters due to the social justice, welfare schemes and developmental works undertaken by the state government.

In an interaction, 17 ministers undertaking the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra said they continued to retain the support of all sections of society. The tour entered its third day on Saturday.

Refuting allegations of poor response to the tour, home minister Taneti Vanitha said that they were behind schedule due to enormous public turnout. She said that their welfare schemes were being hailed by the people.

Vanitha said that the objective of their tour was to gauge the public mood and improve government services. She hailed the law and order situation and said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working on getting the Centre’s approval for the Disha Act to improve the situation.

Deputy CM S.B. Amzath Basha, also the minority welfare minister, said that each household was a beneficiary of at least two welfare schemes, and up to four to six in some instances.

He said that over Rs 1.36 lakh crore has been directly credited to people’s accounts, to which there was good feedback from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. He also cited an increase in representation of these groups in the cabinet from 56 per cent in 2019 to 68 per cent in 2022.

Basha said the upcoming Atmakuru byelection will reflect the impact of YSRC welfare and development measures.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Dharmana Prasada Rao, K. Narayana Swamy, B. Mutyala Naidu, K. Nageswara Rao and others called on backward groups to stand with the party, claiming TDP chief Chandrababu was obstructing the implementation of welfare schemes.

The ministers also laughed off the TD’s claims of winning 160 seats in the 2024 elections and instead, said that the YSRCP will gain more seats next time around.