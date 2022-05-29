Canals to be reopened on June 1

Farmers said that they are still waiting to be paid for their paddy stocks procured by Rythu Bharosa Kendras. They requested the government to release the payments right away so their activities can go forward without any hindrance. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: The irrigation department will reopen canals from June 1, as 5,000 cusecs of surplus water are being released into the sea at present.

Officials said that generally, it is hard to reopen canals as the Godavari remains lean, unlike this year. Farmers can go for the kharif crop early and ensure they are prepared for the second crop adequately.

Agriculture department officials are also preparing to supply seeds to farmers from their nurseries.

However, farmers said that they are still waiting to be paid for their paddy stocks procured by Rythu Bharosa Kendras. They requested the government to release the payments right away so their activities can go forward without any hindrance.

Konaseema district’s joint director Y. Ananda Kumari said that paddy is cultivated across 78,000 acres in the district. She said that the major varieties are Swarna MTU 7029 and 1064, and requested farmers to go for MTU 1318 as an alternative to Swarna.