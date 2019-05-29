Cricket World Cup 2019

Yogi Adityanath meets newly elected BJP MPs in UP

PTI
Published May 29, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
The Chief Minister also hosted lunch for them.
Adityanath said the meeting was a formal introduction for the newly elected representatives who would henceforth be moving to Delhi for the swearing-in and the parliament session. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: After the BJP's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the newly elected MPs of the party at his official residence here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by state in-charge J P Nadda and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Adityanath congratulated the MPs for their success. "Rising above candidate and party considerations, people this time came forward aggressively to elect the PM and this was seen all through the electioneering. It is because of this that the BJP won 303 seats on its own across the country; 64 of these are from Uttar Pradesh alone," Yogi said.

 

Adityanath said the meeting was a formal introduction for the newly elected representatives who would henceforth be moving to Delhi for the swearing-in and the parliament session. The chief minister also hosted lunch for them.

Among the MPs who attended the meeting were Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi, and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, who wrested the Gorakhpur seat from the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).

Notable absentees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and actor-politician Hema Malini, who retained her Mathura seat.

