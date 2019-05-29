Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 29 May 2019 Tripura CM warns par ...
Nation, Politics

Tripura CM warns party members of not indulging in violence

ANI
Published May 29, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Tripura CM Biplab Deb alleged that post-poll violence occurs in both West Bengal and Tripura due to the earlier Communist rule.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo: Screengrab)
 Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo: Screengrab)

Agartala: Issuing a stern warning to all party workers not to carry out any act of violence, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that post-poll violence occurs in both West Bengal and Tripura due to the hangover of the Communist rule in these states.

"Tripura and West Bengal are still passing through the hangover of the long Communist rule and that's why these states have been reeling under such level of post-poll violence. Inciting violence is not the culture of BJP and this can be proven from the other states in which the party is in power for years," Deb said in a press conference.

 

Urging all the party supporters in the state to abstain from violence, he said, "I am warning all party supporters to stop the violence as it will not be tolerated. Criminals have no political identity."

Emphasising that his government in the state will not tolerate violence, he said, "Tripura has had the tradition of political violence but it should end now. This would be the last warning for those who still cannot forget the path of violence."

Seeking support from workers of the ruling party as well as the Opposition leaders to maintain law and order, he said, "The priority of his government is to maintain law and order in the state. Regardless of the political party, those who try to disturb the functioning of the system will not be spared."

Earlier on Tuesday, a six-member delegation of the Tripura CPI(M) under the leadership of former state chief minister and Opposition leader Manik Sarkar met the Governor at his official residence and submitted a memorandum demanding his immediate intervention to stop all post-poll violence and maintain peace in the state.

...
Tags: tripura, biplab kumar deb
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Verma had questioned the government's decision of overlooking him for the post of Navy chief despite him being the seniormost. (Photo: ANI)

Admiral row: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma's plea deferred by Armed Forces Tribunal

He has sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons and had placed his medical records before the court to allow the ED to verify them. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Enforcement Directorate opposes Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

‘Only 40 locals have joined (terrorism) in the last five and a half months, which is less than half compared to the earlier records,’ Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Number of locals joining terrorism slumps reduced to half: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

The saffron party leapt from two seats in the state in 2014 to 18, while the TMC slided to 22 from 34. (Photo: ANI)

I am compelled not to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Mamata



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi Has United India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Vladimir Putin's suspected lover gives birth to twin boys

Kabaeva became a model after leaving the competitive sport and was a Russian lawmaker until 2014. (Photo:AP)
 

Can’t wait! First look at iOS 13 running on iPhone 11

The designer’s main focus of these renders were based on four major characteristics of iOS 13.
 

Surat celebrates Modi 2.0 with 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'

Photo: Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Sehwag, Ganguly, Harbhajan in one team yet again

These three players played in two World Cups together in 2003 and 2007. In the year 2003, India was able to reach the finals of the tournament in which they were defeated by Australia. (Photo: Virender Sehwag/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chandrababu Naidu elected as legislative party leader

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the Legislative Party leader. (Photo: File)

BJP’s Pema Khandu takes oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Governor Dr. BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the council of ministers. (Photo: File)

SC refuses to release Karti's Rs 10-crore deposit as security to travel abroad

On January 30, the top court had allowed Karti, who is facing probe in cases of corruption, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore as security.

PM’s oath ceremony: BJP invites kin of deceased workers from Bengal

PM designate Narendra Modi with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Meeting between Karnataka CM, Congress leaders underway

The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state. (Photo: ANI twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham