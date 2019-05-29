Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 29 May 2019 Modi-Shah meet to di ...
Nation, Politics

Modi-Shah meet to discuss cabinet

ANI
Published May 29, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 9:27 am IST
The government may include some new faces from states like West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 BJP president Amit Shah (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Two days before his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held an extensive meeting on Tuesday that lasted for around five hours.

According to sources, both the leaders are believed to have discussed the shape of the government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, May 30 and the formation of the new council of ministers.

 

Speculations are rife on the future role of Shah inside and outside the BJP.
It is believed that Shah, who played a crucial role in the BJP's return to power with a sweeping majority, may join the government. However, Shah himself has always evaded an answer to this stating that he is not in the know of the matter.

According to sources, around 60 to 66 new ministers could be sworn-in on May 30. It will include some new faces and states like West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha, in which the party has done well, and are expected to have a good number in the council of ministers.

Sources also indicate that key members from the previous Cabinet such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to be retained in the new government. There are also high chances that a few previous ministers may be dropped this time due to their low performance.

AIADMK, an ally of the NDA, which managed to get only one seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is expected to get one ministerial berth. Shiv Sena and JD(U) are expected to get two berths while one berth each will be there for LJP and SAD.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The three doctors were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22. (Representational Image)

Dr Payal suicide case: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today

Annamalai said he was not quitting the job because of any political pressure. (Photo: Twitter)

'Singham' of Karnataka police resigns to pursue 'public service'

Pointing out that the victory was acceptance of PM Modi's development agenda, he said the secret of the PM's success was that he had adopted Gandhian values. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala Congress leader praises Modi, says he adopted Gandhian values

Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. (Photo: File)

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM for fifth time today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Becoming a sex symbol at young age haunted me: 'Kasoor' actress Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray.
 

Despite World Cup snub, Rishabh Pant cheers Men in Blue; see his tweet

Pant scored 488 runs from 16 matches for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. (Photo: Rishabh Pant/Twitter)
 

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup. (Photo: ANI)
 

We're not hiding, let it be natural: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader praises Modi, lands in trouble

A. P. Abdullakutty

Shanimol Usman puts top Congress leader in dock

Newly-elected MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and V.K. Sreekandan during the Congress leadership meeting held at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday. Alathur MP-elect Ramya Haridas and Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna are also seen. (Photo; A.V.MUZAFAR)

P S Sreedharan Pillai comes under attack

P S Sreedharan Pillai

Mamata reshuffles state cabinet after poll drubbing in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made major changes in her cabinet following the drubbing her party. (Photo: File)

People will 'take care' if meat transportation is not stalled: Ex-Aligarh mayor

'If meat is transported from this area, people themselves will do justice. Those who tolerate are the biggest culprits. If there will be indiscipline, people themselves will take care of it,' Shakuntala Bharti said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham