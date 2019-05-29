Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 29 May 2019 Meeting between Karn ...
Nation, Politics

Meeting between Karnataka CM, Congress leaders underway

ANI
Published May 29, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Congress State Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal are also present in the meeting.
The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Bengaluru: A meeting is underway between Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders of Congress including Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parmeswara, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah among others ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Congress State Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal are also present in the meeting.

 

The scheduled meeting of the Congress Legislature Party will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy met with Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah to discuss and strategise the ruling Congress-JD(S) government's political development after the landslide victory of BJP in the concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state.

On Monday, Congress leader KN Rajanna claimed that the coalition government of JD(S) and Congress will collapse after June 10.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

The BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, hd kumaraswamy, dr g parmeswara, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Verma had questioned the government's decision of overlooking him for the post of Navy chief despite him being the seniormost. (Photo: ANI)

Admiral row: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma's plea deferred by Armed Forces Tribunal

He has sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons and had placed his medical records before the court to allow the ED to verify them. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Enforcement Directorate opposes Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

‘Only 40 locals have joined (terrorism) in the last five and a half months, which is less than half compared to the earlier records,’ Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Number of locals joining terrorism slumps reduced to half: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

The saffron party leapt from two seats in the state in 2014 to 18, while the TMC slided to 22 from 34. (Photo: ANI)

I am compelled not to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Mamata



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi Has United India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Vladimir Putin's suspected lover gives birth to twin boys

Kabaeva became a model after leaving the competitive sport and was a Russian lawmaker until 2014. (Photo:AP)
 

Can’t wait! First look at iOS 13 running on iPhone 11

The designer’s main focus of these renders were based on four major characteristics of iOS 13.
 

Surat celebrates Modi 2.0 with 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'

Photo: Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Sehwag, Ganguly, Harbhajan in one team yet again

These three players played in two World Cups together in 2003 and 2007. In the year 2003, India was able to reach the finals of the tournament in which they were defeated by Australia. (Photo: Virender Sehwag/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM’s oath ceremony: BJP invites families of deceased workers from WB

PM designate Narendra Modi with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Congress workers protest against Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Congress workers demonstrate outside party office urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress President in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Mandir will be made, time has come: Shiv Sena

The editorial titled 'Ram ka kaam hoga' (Ram's work will be done) says that there is a sense of delight and excitement in the country about PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony to be held on Thursday and compares it with Lord Ram's 'Rajyaabhishek' (coronation ceremony). (Photo: FIle)

Modi-Shah meet to discuss cabinet

BJP president Amit Shah (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader praises Modi, lands in trouble

A. P. Abdullakutty
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham