Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 29 May 2019 KCR failed in gettin ...
Nation, Politics

KCR failed in getting Telangana dues, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published May 29, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Congress MPs vow to oppose ‘divisive politics’ of BJP.
Congress MPs A. Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Congress MPs A. Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the three Congress Lok Sabha members elected from Telangana state would raise pending issues pertaining to the state with the Centre.

Mr Reddy said they would insist that the assurances given to Telangana state during bifurcation be fulfilled. He mentioned the steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district and the railway coach factory at Kazipet and national status to one of the irrigation projects in Telangana state.

 

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed in securing resolution of these issues with the Centre. The voters had taught Mr Rao a lesson by voting for the Congress in three constituencies, he said, adding that the party had lost in two other constituencies only by small margins.

He was speaking at a function organised by the TPCC to felicitate the new MPs — Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Mr A. Revanth Reddy — at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP could not become strong in Telan-gana state even though it had won four Lok Sabha seats from the state

Mr Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao had hatched a conspiracy and got him defeated at Kodangal in the Assembly elections in December but the people of Malkajgiri, the biggest Lok Sabha constituency in the state, had blessed him.

He said the Congress MPs would oppose the “divisive politics” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Mr Revanth also Reddy rejected speculation that he would join the BJP.

Former minister Shabbir Ali said the political scene had changed in just four months. The TRS had claimed that it would win 16 Lok Sabha seats and MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao would become Prime Minister. The people had given a verdict that was a slap on the face of the TRS. He said that in the future belongs to the Congress.

He pointed out that he was defeated by 4,000 votes from the Kamareddy constituency during the Assembly elections but the Congress had secured 17,000 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

...
Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, komatireddy venkata reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

DCP Annamalai called on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(Photo: KPN)

The mountain ahead: Annamalai to crest new peak

A.M. Ariff

UDF’s promise on Sabarimala law a gimmick: A M Ariff

H. D. Deve Gowda

Unleashed: H D Deve Gowda’s Counter Kamala Op

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Turmoil in TTD as key officials walk out of meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Despite World Cup snub, Rishabh Pant cheers Men in Blue; see his tweet

Pant scored 488 runs from 16 matches for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. (Photo: Rishabh Pant/Twitter)
 

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup. (Photo: ANI)
 

We're not hiding, let it be natural: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata reshuffles state cabinet after poll drubbing in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made major changes in her cabinet following the drubbing her party. (Photo: File)

People will 'take care' if meat transportation is not stalled: Ex-Aligarh mayor

'If meat is transported from this area, people themselves will do justice. Those who tolerate are the biggest culprits. If there will be indiscipline, people themselves will take care of it,' Shakuntala Bharti said. (Photo: ANI)

Hindu outfit chief visits Sri Lanka, pays homage to attack victims

Arjun Sampath was earlier an Hindu Munnani (an RSS affiliate) functionary and later founded the HMK. (Photo: File)

Dikshit urges Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his decision to quit as party chief

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday appealed to party president Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his decision to step down, saying the party has bounced back in the past from challenging circumstances to triumph. (Photo: File)

M K Stalin urges Rahul to continue as Congress president

DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party led the UPA alliance including Congress in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday batted for the continuance of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham