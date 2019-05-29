Chandrababu Naidu elected as legislative party leader

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the Legislative Party leader. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Outgoing Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday was elected as the Legislative Party leader.

Newly-elected party's MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Naidu resigned from the Chief Ministerial post after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy steered YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to win by an absolute majority in the Assembly poll.

YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

In the Lok Sabha results too YSRCP managed to win 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats while TDP could win only 3 seats.