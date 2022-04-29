Nation Politics 29 Apr 2022 Of 7000 paddy purcha ...
Of 7000 paddy purchase centres, only 2300 are open: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 29, 2022, 10:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 8:48 am IST
Around 15 crore gunny bags were required for paddy procurement, but there was no response to tenders floated for the purchase of 8 cr bags
 Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

HYDERABAD:  State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to procure paddy in proper manner. Of 7,000 paddy purchase centres, only 2,300 were opened so far, he said.

Around 15 crore gunny bags were required for paddy procurement, but there was no response to tenders floated for the purchase of eight crore gunny bags, he said. The government had also failed to supply tarpaulins to protect paddy from untimely rains, he said.

 

He said the state government failed to complete irrigation project works launched by the previous Congress government. The TRS government lacked the ability to complete the ongoing projects, he said. For instance, TRS leaders assured that the Nellikallu lift irrigation scheme would be completed within one-and-a-half years but that had not happened.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of undivided Nalgonda district at Nagarjunasagar on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, Revanth Reddy said the Congress was proud to say that it constructed major irrigation projects including Nagarjunasagar.

 

The TPCC president said undivided Nalgonda district had a great history and people had played key roles in Telangana armed struggle. There were numerous trouble shooters in the Congress, but it needed guidance of senior leaders like K. Jana Reddy, he said. People of Nalgonda would bring previous glory to the Congress soon, he said.

Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao betrayed the farmers. “He (KCR) advised farmers not to sow paddy in yasangi season, but he had cultivated paddy in 150 acres in his farmhouse,” Revanth Reddy said. The Congress alerted the state government over paddy procurement, but it failed to open paddy purchase centres and provide gunny bags as required, he said. The TPCC president said the BJP and the TRS governments always preferred political interests rather than the welfare of farmers.

 

He appealed to the Congress cadres to make Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal on May 6 a grand success. Jana Reddy said that Congress leaders should not behave suspiciously in party affairs, which led to disunity among party leaders.

Besides difference of opinions, Congress leaders were working collectively, he said, and suggested that leaders should honour the aspiration of cadre. He said farmers had incurred heavy losses due to delay in crop loan waiver. 

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana was the only state in the country, which was not implementing crop insurance. He demanded that compensation be given to farmers, who had lost crops due to untimely rains.

 

...
