Andhra Pradesh minister Roja meets KCR

Hyderabad: YSRC leader and Andhra Pradesh tourism minister R.K. Roja on Thursday met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. She was accompanied by her husband R.K.Selvamani, daughter and son.

Roja was received by CM's wife Shobha and daughter and MLC K. Kavitha.

Her meeting came on a day when ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were engaged in a war of words over the remarks made by IT minister K.T.Rama Rao over infrastructure in AP.

Roja claimed that she made a courtesy call to Pragathi Bhavan to meet Telangana CM, who is like a fatherly figure to her, and sought his blessings after assuming charge as minister for the first time recently.