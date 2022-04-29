Nation Politics 29 Apr 2022 CM Jagan hails housi ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan hails housing sop, Opposition defeat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:40 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 1:53 am IST
The YSRC government will give house sites to all eligible people irrespective of their political affiliations, caste and creed, the CM said
Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates a model house under “Navaratnalu, Peadalandariki Iillu” scheme during his visit to Pydiwada Agraharam village under Sabbavaram Mandal in Anakapalli District on Thursday. (Photos by Arrangement)
Sabbavaram (Visakhapatnam): Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that with God's grace and people’s blessings, the YSRC government had resumed the housing for the poor scheme after 16 months, despite Opposition parties filing petitions in court against it.

The YSRC government will give house sites to all eligible people irrespective of their political affiliations, caste and creed, the CM said, after launching the second phase of 'Pedalandariki Illu' (Home for the Poor) in Pydiwada Agraharam on Thursday and distributing pattas to beneficiaries.

 

He also opened a model house and a statue for the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy at the planned YSR Park site at the mega layout.

The CM said that the housing programme would boost economic activity, thus leading to a rise in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The housing project will generate employment in the form of 25.92 crore mandays, he added.

Addressing an audience of thousands, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would develop the layouts with amenities such as electricity, water, parks, schools, grama sachivalayam, roads and street lights. Each house will be provided two fans and LED bulbs.

 

While talking about the housing scheme’s progress, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had promised during his padayatra before the 2019 election to give 25 lakh house sites to the poor, but had increased it to 30.76 lakh house sites after he became the CM. Nearly 16 lakh houses in phase-1 were under construction, while 3,03,581 house sites would be distributed in phase-2, he said. In Greater Vizag, house sites were given to 1,24,581 beneficiaries under phase-2, he added.

While comparing the scheme's progress with what was done by the previous government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Chandrababu Naidu could not construct even five lakh houses for the poor, but built a palatial house for himself in Hyderabad as CM.”

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ‘navaratnalu-pedalandariki illu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


