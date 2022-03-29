Nation Politics 29 Mar 2022 After 40 years, Telu ...
Nation, Politics

After 40 years, Telugu Desam started measures for revival of party in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 29, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
To arrest the drift, the party is now completely concentrating on AP and striving for a revival of the party from the grassroots
TD members participate in 40 years celebrations at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Photo)
 TD members participate in 40 years celebrations at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: After 40 years of eventful existence, the Telugu Desam is in a tight spot in politics. The party has mostly lost its presence in Telangana while it is struggling for existence in Andhra Pradesh. To arrest the drift, the party is now completely concentrating on AP and striving for a revival of the party from the grassroots.

Founded by the legendary matinee idol NT Rama Rao, the Telugu Desam faced several trials and tribulations. It was the first regional party that became the main opposition party in the Lok Sabha from --1984 to 1989. TD leaders used to proudly claim that this was the only regional party that was cadre-based and hence well-knit.

 

Political analysts say Naidu is an able administration and this was recognised even by foreign leaders. He was famous for his vision and planning for the United AP state and it was he who developed the money-spinning IT sector in Hyderabad. For the same reason, the people of Andhra Pradesh voted him to power in 2014, hoping that Naidu would be able to build a top-class capital for the residuary state after the bifurcation that year.

In five years, the fate of Naidu and TD had changed and the party lost power via a humiliating defeat in the 2019 general elections. The party also lost the local body elections right from the village panchayat to the zilla parishads and the urban local bodies.

 

According to political analysts, one way to give a new lease of life to the TD is for Naidu’s son and former minister Lokesh to rise to the occasion and rework on the party’s strategy to regain its popularity. Lokesh has to prove himself as a leader who can work and manage his team on his own without spoon-feeding from his father.

Mindful of the difficult task ahead, the TD has appointed a political consultancy though it had in the past criticised the YSRC when it appointed I-PAC of Prashant Kishor to help Jagan Reddy in the polls.

 

Political analysts say the fate of TD would depend on the nature of the activities that it would take up in Andhra Pradesh politics in the next two years. If the party is serious about coming back to power, it should focus on peoples’ issues rather than on publicity oriented stunts.

According to party sources, TD is planning to introduce a volunteer system similar to what the YSRC did to mingle with locals and gain their support. The plan is to appoint one party activist for every 50 houses.

Earlier top leaders YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy won elections after they undertook Padayatras. Following the same methodology, the TD is also planning to launch a Padayatra by Lokesh.

 

TD used to conduct Mahanadu like a festival to rejuvenate party cadres. But, for the past two years, this was held online due to the Corona crisis. The party would conduct the Mahanadu on May 27, 28 and 29 and a party membership programme throughout the year to attract the masses to the TD.

...
Tags: telugu desam, nt rama rao, chandrababu naidu, telangana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Janardhan Reddy (in picture) was a giant-killer, defeating then education minister K.V. Narayan Reddy by a huge margin the 1972 Assembly election as an independent candidate. Janardhan Reddy contested against P.V. Narasimha Rao on a Janata Party ticket from Hanamkonda in 1977 but lost. — DC Image

Stalwart against emergency P.Janardhan Reddy passed away at 87

News

Centre blames CAT, TS for messing up AIS cadre allocation

News

TS to regularise contract employees

Mulk Holdings international Chairman Nawab Shajiul Mulk Meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. (Twitter)

A delegation of Mulk Holdings led by Nawab Shaji ul Mulk met the Chief Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs, calls for united opposition against saffron party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

West Bengal MLAs fight in Assembly over Birbhum

BJP MLAs in a scuffle with TMC MLAs during a session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Gadkari says 'strong' Congress is 'vital for democracy in India'

Nitin Gadkari (Twitter)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->