YSRC’s Gurumurthy files nomination for Tirupati LS seat

NELLORE: Dr M. Gurumurthy, YSR Congress nominee for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, filed his nomination before the returning officer and district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Amid fanfare, thousands of party men, leaders and ministers took part in the rally, which seemed like a display of the party strength both in the Nellore district and the state.

Those who joined in the event included deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Dr Anilkumar Yadav, Perni Nani and Kodali Nani.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MPs Adala Prabhakar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, chief whips Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and G. Srikanth Reddy, and Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also took part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy and Subba Reddy said people were waiting to endorse the welfare programmes of the party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a big way and the entire country will look up to Tirupati because of the huge victory margin the ruling party candidate is to record.

Govardhan Reddy said that TDP is frustrated following a series of defeats and the Tirupati by-election verdict would be the final nail in the TDP coffin.

Jana Sena keeps away from BJP’s Tirupati by-poll nomination event

Jana Sena leaders and cadres remained conspicuously away from the event Bharatiya Janata Party organised on Monday to mark filing of nomination by its nominee K. Ratna Prabha from the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

Sources in Jana Sena, an ally of BJP, said they had no information from BJP about the filing of nomination. Jana Sena nominee from Nellore city constituency during 2019 general election, K. Vinod Reddy, said no BJP leader had told them about Ratna Prabha filing the nomination on Monday. He said they had also not received any instructions even from Jana Sena headquarters.

Tony, an ardent fan of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who also heads the Pawan’s fans association, said they had not received any message from the party.

BJP MPs G. V. L. Narasimha Rao and C. M. Ramesh accompanied Ratna Prabha when she submitted her nomination papers to Nellore district collector K. V. N. Chakradhar Babu, who is the returning officer for Tirupati by-election.