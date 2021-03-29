YSRC, TD politics outweigh AP farmers’ concerns over farm laws

For public consumption, however, YSRC has refuted TD’s allegations of being soft on agricultural laws, pointing out that the party has proposed amendments to these laws in the Parliament. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSR Congress and main opposition Telugu Desam appear sluggish in fighting against centre’s three new agriculture laws due to their relations with BJP-led Union government.

While ruling YSRC is prioritising cordial relations with centre than antagonising the latter over farm laws, TD appears reluctant to agitate as it wants to restore its alliance with BJP.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a nationwide comprehensive debate on the three new agriculture laws. Several other TD leaders have also stated the same without responding aggressively over farm laws, as they want a pact with BJP in the future. Initially, TDP went hammer and tongs against YSRC for voting in support of three new laws. But sensing danger, its leaders are making noises against these laws only for namesake.

For public consumption, however, YSRC has refuted TD’s allegations of being soft on agricultural laws, pointing out that the party has proposed amendments to these laws in parliament.

AP agriculture minister K. Kannababu, YSRC official state spokesperson Ambati Rambabu and other leaders say YSRC is openly supporting bandh calls against farm laws and party MPs are also protesting in parliament. They have counter accused TD of never seriously opposing the three new agricultural laws.

AP Rythu Sangham leader Kesava Rao pointed out that Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit as union minister protesting against the new black laws despite Akalis being an alliance partner of BJP. But there is no similar concern among political parties towards farmers in AP. They have not even bothered to educate the state’s farmers about the destructive power of the new laws, which only favour corporate bodies, Kesava Rao underlined.

CPM state executive committee member Ch. Babu Rao says both YSRC and TD have a soft corner for BJP. Hence they are not conducting any protests or agitations but only supporting agitations by left parties and farm organisations in state. Babu Rao demanded that the union government itself withdraw its controversial laws honouring the wishes of country’s farming community.