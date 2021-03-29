Nation Politics 29 Mar 2021 YSRC, TD politics ou ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC, TD politics outweigh AP farmers’ concerns over farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2021, 8:07 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 9:49 am IST
While YSRC is prioritising cordial relations with centre, TD appears reluctant to agitate as it wants to restore its alliance with BJP
For public consumption, however, YSRC has refuted TD’s allegations of being soft on agricultural laws, pointing out that the party has proposed amendments to these laws in the Parliament. — Representational image/PTI
 For public consumption, however, YSRC has refuted TD’s allegations of being soft on agricultural laws, pointing out that the party has proposed amendments to these laws in the Parliament. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSR Congress and main opposition Telugu Desam appear sluggish in fighting against centre’s three new agriculture laws due to their relations with BJP-led Union government.

While ruling YSRC is prioritising cordial relations with centre than antagonising the latter over farm laws, TD appears reluctant to agitate as it wants to restore its alliance with BJP.

 

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a nationwide comprehensive debate on the three new agriculture laws. Several other TD leaders have also stated the same without responding aggressively over farm laws, as they want a pact with BJP in the future. Initially, TDP went hammer and tongs against YSRC for voting in support of three new laws. But sensing danger, its leaders are making noises against these laws only for namesake.

For public consumption, however, YSRC has refuted TD’s allegations of being soft on agricultural laws, pointing out that the party has proposed amendments to these laws in parliament.

 

AP agriculture minister K. Kannababu, YSRC official state spokesperson Ambati Rambabu and other leaders say YSRC is openly supporting bandh calls against farm laws and party MPs are also protesting in parliament. They have counter accused TD of never seriously opposing the three new agricultural laws.

AP Rythu Sangham leader Kesava Rao pointed out that Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit as union minister protesting against the new black laws despite Akalis being an alliance partner of BJP. But there is no similar concern among political parties towards farmers in AP. They have not even bothered to educate the state’s farmers about the destructive power of the new laws, which only favour corporate bodies, Kesava Rao underlined.

 

CPM state executive committee member Ch. Babu Rao says both YSRC and TD have a soft corner for BJP. Hence they are not conducting any protests or agitations but only supporting agitations by left parties and farm organisations in state. Babu Rao demanded that the union government itself withdraw its controversial laws honouring the wishes of country’s farming community.

...
Tags: three farm laws, ysr congress, td, td restore pact with bjp, ysrc soft towards farm laws, chandrababu naidu, ap rythu sangham, ambati rambabu, kurasala kannababu, andhra pradesh on farm laws
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

The minimum support price for paddy of grade-A variety has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal and Rs 1,868 for common variety per quintal. — Representational image/DC

Rabi food grain output sees rise in Andhra Pradesh

Due to the heavy rice exports from Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Visakhapatnam ports, workers are getting more of employment and the trend will continue in future also. — DC file photo

India 'feeds' world amid COVID-19

Cocanada Chamber of Commerce director Mamidapalli Satya Kumar said that if the ocean freight charges are relaxed and if there is any improvement in container availability, more rice could be exported. — DC file photo

Major contribution of rice export likely from Kakinada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi pushes for modernising agriculture

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, Modi said in every aspect of life, newness and modernisation are essential. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Assembly Polls: The three women in spotlight and the questions they raise

RMP leader K K Rema, mother of Walayar sisters and Congress leader and Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash. (Image: Facebook)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

AIMIM to fight Assembly elections in Bengal alone, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Calling Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act an “eyewash”, Owaisi slammed her for using the Muslims for her votebank politics. (PTI file photo)

Nilam Sawhney resigns as principal advisor to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Among her first jobs in the new position would be commencing the process of MPTC and ZPTC elections, which are pending for over a year. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham