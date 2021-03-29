Capital shift to Vizag on cards, says Botsa Satyanarayana

He said that elections for the remaining 32 municipalities and corporations, ZPTC, MPTCs and cooperative societies would be held shortly. (Photo: DC/ Manikanta Kumar Alapati)

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana has said that the executive capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam anytime as legal hurdles are set to be sorted out soon.

He told the media here on Sunday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to develop all regions in the state and shifting of capitals would help achieve this goal.

He said that elections for the remaining 32 municipalities and corporations, ZPTC, MPTCs and cooperative societies would be held shortly. He said that ten villages were merged into Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation and some of the villages have approached the court against the merger. He said that Telugu Desam is trying to create hurdles and halt development of the state and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted Amaravati as the capital in order to promote and safeguard the interests of only one community.

He said that Rajamahendravaram would become Heritage City and appreciated the local MP Margani Bharat for taking up ‘Haritha-Yuvatha’’ programme, which will ensure a clean and green city.

Along with cabinet colleagues K. Kannababu and Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, joint collector G. Lakshmisha, Margani Bharat and municipal commissioner Abhishikhth Kishore he launched development works worth Rs.16.35 crore, including drainage pumping scheme at Kambala Tank, solid waste and liquid waste management system, a new website and an app related to the corporation.

YSRC city coordinator Akula Satyanarayana, former MLA Rowthu Surya Prakasa Rao and others were also present.