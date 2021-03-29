Governor approves AP vote-on-account budget ordinance

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Sunday approved Andhra Pradesh Vote-on-Account Budget Ordinance. The ordinance okays a total expenditure of Rs 70,994.98 crore over a period of three months.

An amount of Rs 86,000 crore has been approved for the first three months of this financial year, that is, till the end of June. The state government had earlier planned to hold a budget session of the AP Legislative Assembly to okay the vote on account. But the session had to be postponed because of gram panchayat and municipal elections in the state. The government has thus taken the ordinance route for the vote on account, which has now received the Governor’s approval.

The ordinance became mandatory for the new financial year, as the state government has to pay salaries, pensions and make other payments.