We want Congress to be part of front: Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 1:19 am IST
It is learnt that later in the evening Mrs Gandhi sent a text message to Ms Banerjee confirming the meeting for Wednesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sought the Congress’ support to regional parties to facilitate a “1:1” fight with the BJP at the state level in the 2019 general elections. 

Ms Banerjee has already indicated her willingness to be the leader of any grouping of federal parties to take on the BJP and has also expressed uneasiness in being part of any front that led by the Congress. 

 

Ms Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, met leaders from across the political spectrum on Tuesday in Parliament and had sent an emissary to enquire whether Mrs Gandhi was present in the Congress office. However, the former Congress president had already left by then. 

After her nearly hour-long meeting with Mrs Gandhi, the West Bengal Chief Minister told the media, “Whenever, I come here I meet her. We share a good relation. I enquired about her health”.

