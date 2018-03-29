search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Religion tag for Lingayats: Muruga Mutt seer's letter puts Shah in a bind

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 3:23 am IST
The swamiji reportedly requested Mr Shah to “do the needful” to get the religion tag for Lingayats from the Centre.
BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: A letter by Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Muruga Mutt of Chitradurga has put BJP national president Amit Shah in a bind. The swamiji, while handing over the letter, had reportedly requested Mr Shah to “do the needful” to get the religion tag for Lingayats from the Centre.

Matters were further  complicated by the fact that the. prominent Lingayat seer has commended the Siddaramaiah government’s decision to recommend grant of religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, in an embarrassment to BJP president Amit Shah, who had termed it as an attempt to ‘divide’ the Hindu community.

 

On a mission to connect with the pontiffs of the community, Shah had met several Lingayat/Veerashaiva seers during his two-day visit to Karnataka, in an apparent move towards keeping the BJP’s traditional Lingayat voter base intact, ahead of the May 12 Assembly polls. 

The letter pointed out that a strong movement is going on in Karnataka by Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, pressing for minority status to the community.  “At the outset it appears that there is a controversy between Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat followers,” but it is a “temporary outbreak of emotions” of small groups in the followers of both faiths and “it will not last long,” it said. The seer said that the government of Karnataka has “rightly” recommended to the Centre in this regard. “Minority status to this religion will definitely deliver some benefits to the youth of this community - individually and collectively. It is not a step to divide the community, but a measure to unite the already sub divided sub caste followers in Lingayats,” he said. 

The swamiji, considered to be a progressive pontiff among the Left liberals in Karnataka, had on various occasions argued for a caste-less class-less society. 

He has earlier participated in initiatives and movements backed by progressive thinkers and reformers. However, he has pitched for religion status for Lingayats, saying it would help the common people from the community. 


In the letter handed over to Mr Shah, he has explained in detail how the state government constituted a committee which recommended the religion status that was approved by the state cabinet. After receiving the petition, Mr Shah promised to look into it.

But sources in the party said that Mr Shah and other leaders who accompanied him were left shocked as they did not expect it from the pontiff.

Tags: lingayats, amit shah, muruga mutt
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Siddaramaiah trying to divide Hindus with Lingayat card: Amit Shah
Karnataka: Lingayat forum hails panel for religion tag


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata calls on Sonia, meets Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha; BJP mocks CM

BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham