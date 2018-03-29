Ramesh quits RS seat from Telangana, to take oath again as member from AP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desasm Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, elected during the recent election from AP, resigned his Telangana seat on Wed-nesday and submitted his papers to the secretary-general of the House. He had been representing Telangana, but was recently elected from AP.

According to rules, a member could not represent two states at a time and submitted his resignation on this ground. He was to complete his RS Telangana term on April 2 and would take oath as a member from AP the same day.

The Rajya Sabha remained adjourned till April 2.