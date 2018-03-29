search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Ramesh quits RS seat from Telangana, to take oath again as member from AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:12 am IST
According to rules, a member could not represent two states at a time and submitted his resignation on this ground.
C.M. Ramesh
 C.M. Ramesh

Hyderabad: Telugu Desasm Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, elected during the recent election from AP, resigned his Telangana seat on Wed-nesday and submitted his papers to the secretary-general of the House. He had been representing Telangana, but was recently elected from AP.

According to rules, a member could not represent two states at a time and submitted his resignation on this ground. He was to complete his RS Telangana term on April 2 and would take oath as a member from AP the same day. 

 

The Rajya Sabha remained adjourned till April 2.

Tags: telugu desasm, c.m. ramesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata calls on Sonia, meets Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha; BJP mocks CM

BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham