NDA beats UPA government’s record in denial of no-trust motion

Hyderabad: NDA government has beat a record of previous UPA government by denying taking up no-confidence motion for discussion for the maximum number of times.

The Opposition parties had been giving notices for no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government and it was the eighth time on Wednesday. But Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not take up the notices stating that the House was not in order.

In the previous Congress-led UPA government, the Congress MPs had given no-confidence motion agai-nst their own government. After the decision of then UPA government on bifurcation of united AP, opposing the central government’s decision, Seemandhra Congress MPs Undavalli Arun Kumar, Lagadapati Rajagopal, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Sai Pratap, Sabbam Hari and G.V. Harsha Kumar had given notices for no-confidence motion. For this, citing anti-party activities, the Congress had then expelled six Seemandhra MPs. They gave their first notice on December 9, 2013. After expulsion from the party also, they gave notices every day till December 18, 2013, for seven working days. The then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar did not take up the notices given by these MPs for discussion in the House.

At present, BJP-led NDA government is also facing notices for no-confidence motion and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not taken up these notices for discussion. Opposition parties were giving notices everyday since the last eight days.

On Wednesday, the NDA government beat the former UPA government in number of times it did not take up the no-confidence motion for discussion.

NDA is also nearer to breaking another record of the former UPA government. The then expelled Congress MPs continually gave notices to the UPA government for nine days aga-in in the month of Febru-ary 2014. From February 5 to February 18, in all nine working days, they gave notices for no-confidence motion. If on Monday too, the Speaker does not take up the no-confidence motion for discussion, NDA will cross this record also. Indira Gandhi faced highest number of no-confidence motions.

Acharya Kripalani moved the first-ever no-confidence Motion on the floor of the Lok Sabha in August 1963, immediately after the disastrous India-China war.

Former prime minister late Indira Gandhi faced the highest number of no-confidence motions, 15 tim-es, followed by former PMs Lal Bahadur Shastri and P.V. Narasimha Rao, thrice each. Morarji Desai had fa-ced it twice while Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gand-hi faced the no-confidence motion once each. All the no-confidence motions we-re defeated, except once wh-en Morarji Desai resigned during the discussions on July 12, 1979.

Atal Behari Vajpayee faced no-confidence motion twice. One was against the Vajpayee government whi-ch had become famous in Indian Parliament. On April 17, 1999, Vajpayee government had lost its majority by one vote and no government had lost like this before.

In August 2003, the Cong-ress with the help of other Opposition parties had brought in no-confidence motion against Vajpayee-led NDA government following re-induction of George Fernandez in the Union Cabinet as the defence minister. At that time, Vajpayee government had sufficient number of majority in the House and the no-confidence motion got defeated.

Vijayasai Reddy terms Naidu ‘U-turn Uncle’

The battle of allegations and counter-allegations be-tween YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and TD MPs continued for the second day on Wednesday.

TD member J.C. Diwakar Reddy told the media that Mr Vijayasai had mortga-ged the self-respect of Telu-gu people to Prime Mini-ster Narendra Modi by to-uching his feet and termed it an ‘unforgivable’ act.

He condemned the language used by Mr Vijayasai against AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and said it was lowly and dema-nded his apology to the people.

In a counter, Mr Vijayasai said he stood by his comments against Mr Naidu and asked him to learn from his TS counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao in running the agitation. He said in the Telangana movement, KCR said that he was ‘ready to kiss even a caterpillar’ for the sake of the statehood. Mr Naidu could follow this in the agitation for AP special status.

He criticised Mr Naidu for his several U turns and terming him as a ‘U-turn Uncle’, asked him not to repeat it in the special status issue.