search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

AIADMK agreed to cooperate on no-trust move: YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:08 am IST
According to present schedule, the Lok Sabha will meet for another five days only. On April 6, the House will be adjourned sine die.
YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Opposition parties, particularly YSRC and TD MPs, are hopeful that the Lok Sabha may take up the discussion on no-confidence motion on Monday, April 2. 

Opposition members thought that the Lok Sabha may adjourn sine die on Wednesday but the Speaker adjourned the House till Monday, giving a hope. 

 

In fact, YSRC MPs attended the House with their re-signation letters on Wednesday. They had decided that if the House adjourns sine die, they will submit their resignations to the Speaker. Now, they have hope on Monday as the Supreme Court is likely to de-liver its key judgment on Cauvery water issue too. 

The Opposition is of the opinion that if the Supr-eme Court judgment co-mes, AIADMK members may withdraw their protest in the House. YSRC MP Y.S. Subba Reddy on Wednesday discussed with AIADMK members and requested them to cooperate for five minutes on the issue of Special Status which is the lifeline of AP. Mr Subba Reddy said that the AIADMK MPs accepted their request to cooperate with them. 

He said that they will give a notice on No Confidence motion against the NDA government for the 9th time. “Almost all Opposition parties are in favour of the No Confidence Motion and if AIADMK withdraws its protest in the House, then the Speaker has to take up the notice for discussion on Monday,” an Opposition MP said. 

According to present schedule, the Lok Sabha will meet for another five days only. On April 6, the House will be adjourned sine die.

Tags: ysrc chief y.s. jagan mohan reddy, cauvery water, aiadmk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata calls on Sonia, meets Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha; BJP mocks CM

BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham