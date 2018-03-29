AIADMK agreed to cooperate on no-trust move: YSRC

Hyderabad: The Opposition parties, particularly YSRC and TD MPs, are hopeful that the Lok Sabha may take up the discussion on no-confidence motion on Monday, April 2.

Opposition members thought that the Lok Sabha may adjourn sine die on Wednesday but the Speaker adjourned the House till Monday, giving a hope.

In fact, YSRC MPs attended the House with their re-signation letters on Wednesday. They had decided that if the House adjourns sine die, they will submit their resignations to the Speaker. Now, they have hope on Monday as the Supreme Court is likely to de-liver its key judgment on Cauvery water issue too.

The Opposition is of the opinion that if the Supr-eme Court judgment co-mes, AIADMK members may withdraw their protest in the House. YSRC MP Y.S. Subba Reddy on Wednesday discussed with AIADMK members and requested them to cooperate for five minutes on the issue of Special Status which is the lifeline of AP. Mr Subba Reddy said that the AIADMK MPs accepted their request to cooperate with them.

He said that they will give a notice on No Confidence motion against the NDA government for the 9th time. “Almost all Opposition parties are in favour of the No Confidence Motion and if AIADMK withdraws its protest in the House, then the Speaker has to take up the notice for discussion on Monday,” an Opposition MP said.

According to present schedule, the Lok Sabha will meet for another five days only. On April 6, the House will be adjourned sine die.