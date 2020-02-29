BJP, TRS hit the jobless, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has blamed the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the state for rising unemployment.

He was speaking after inaugurating a National Skills Development Centre in Huzurnagar town on Friday. Three-month courses on various skills such as hand embroidery, solar panel installation and handset repair have been launched for the jobless youth.

Mr Reddy expressed concern over the rising unemployment across the country, especially in Telangana. He said that parents are spending huge amounts of money for the education of their children but there are no jobs at the end of it.

The TPCC chief recalled that the BJP-led government had came to power in 2014 on the promise of providing two crore jobs every year. By now, at least 12 crore jobs should have been created, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to create even 12 lakh new jobs. Lakhs of existing jobs were lost due to the wrong economic policies of the BJP government, he said.

Referring to a Parliamentary Comm-ittee meeting which he attended recently, Mr Reddy said that the gravity of the unemployment situation could be understood from the fact that more than 2.8 crore people applied for 90,000 railways jobs.

He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandra-sekhar Rao immediately fulfil his electoral promise of providing `3,016 as monthly allowance to unemployed youth. He said the promise of unemployment allowan-ce was made by the TRS at the time of the 2018 elections. But one year on, no steps have been taken to fulfil this promise, he said.