TS Congress leaders in Srinagar, attend Rahul's rally

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy led party leaders to Srinagar on Sunday to attend the massive rally at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium that marked the end of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which passed through 12 states and two Union Territories.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress leaders included CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC presidents N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnala Lakshmaiah, and Mulugu MLA Seethakka.

Revanth met Rahul Gandhi who unfurled the National Flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk. “By covering the entire country (on foot), Rahul Gandhi single-handedly was able to unite the nation. He made Indians wake up (from sleep). Selflessly, honestly, as a true servant he was able to reveal as an open book in front of 140 cr people. This Bharat Jodo was able to give a strong leadership for the future of the nation (sic),” tweeted Revanth.

Meanwhile, Bhatti walked alongside Rahul Gandhi on the last day of his yatra. "This yatra has changed public perception about Rahul Gandhi, as well as that of political parties like the BJP and its allies. He demonstrated that this yatra was for nation building and smacking ideas full of toxicity by travelling thousands of miles and listening to people's complaints,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by one of the TPCC general secretaries, Uzma Shakir, who is from Kashmir and lives in Hyderabad, as he made his way to his destination. "I have been residing here since January 26. I discussed with Rahulji the political situation in both Telangana and Kashmir,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

Uzma is the granddaughter of the founder of Kashmir University, Ghulam Ahmad Ashai. “I presented Rahul Gandhi a photo frame with a picture of his great-grandfather Pandit Nehru when he visited the university for the first convocation programme in 1951,” she added.