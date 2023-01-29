  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2023 PM Modi addresses fi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi addresses first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:47 pm IST
Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. — PTI
 Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. — PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.

PM Modi was addressing the 97th Edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023.

Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards," PM Modi said during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"The tribal life is different from city life, it has the challenges of its own. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions," he said.
Modi further added that many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us and the fact that now the world would know them. People working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded this time," PM Modi pointed out.

"This time among Padma awardees are those people who have expertise in spreading melody of our traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Bamhum, Dwitara. Ghulam Mohd Zaz, Moa Su-Pong, Ri-Singhbor Kurka-Long, Muni-Venkatappa and Mangal Kanti Rai are being discussed all around," he said.

He also underlined the efforts of the North east people who are continuously thriving to preserve their culture and have been awarded with the Padma awards.

Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given, every year on the Republic Day, in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

Earlier, on December 25, 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat. In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.

"The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports," he said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, padma awardees, padma awardees modi, siddi janga onge tribes, first mann ki baat 2023
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The varieties of roses in the gardens include Adora, Mrinalini, Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Modern Art, Scentimental, Oklahoma (also called black rose), Belami, Black Lady, Paradise, Blue Moon and Lady X. — Representational Image/AP

Mughal Gardens renamed: Spread over 15 acres, a horticultural paradise in Prez Estate

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das sustained injuries after being shot at . (Image credit: Twitter/@nabadasjsg)

Odisha health minister Naba Das injured after being shot at

Delhi can be provided water from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Kejriwal said, adding that his government would work for this. — DC File Image

Centre should provide 1,300 MGD water to Delhi for round-the-clock supply: Kejriwal

The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or hate-based. It is subject-based and development-oriented. BJP's campaign highlights the accomplishments of both the central and state governments. The desperation of the Congress party is reflected in their frustrated language, he said. — ANI

Cong fearful and frustrated ahead of elections, says Bommai



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror

A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PFI forms 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to establish Islamic rule by 2047: NIA

These 'Service Team' members were further trained to assault and kill identified targets on the instructions of senior PFI leaders, said the NIA in the charge sheet. (Representational image:ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->