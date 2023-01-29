KTR invited to deliver keynote address at US water congress

Environmental and Water Resources Institute (EWRI) is ASCE’s technical source for environmental and water-related issues (Photo:Twitter @@MinisterKTR)

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress to be held in Nevada of USA from May 21-25.

In the invite, the American Society of Civil Engineers-Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE-EWRI) said it would like to hear the story behind the speedy completion of mega water projects in the state and their role in transforming Telangana’s landscape.

This will not be a first for the minister, as he participated in the 2017 event at Sacramento. In his keynote address then, he explained the initiatives of the Kaleshwaram project, Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya.

In a recent field visit to the Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI team was impressed by the scale of the project and the speed at which it was completed.

The ASCE represents more than 150,000 civil engineers from 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is America's oldest engineering society.

