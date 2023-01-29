  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 29 Jan 2023 Congress slams TS go ...
Nation, Politics

Congress slams TS government for ignoring health sector in fresh chargesheet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:29 am IST
A Maheshwar Reddy questioned the fate of the TRS 2014 manifesto of setting up 30-bedded hospitals at the Mandal level, 100-bedded hospitals at the constituency level, and a super-specialty hospital on par with NIMS in each district headquarters. (Representational Image: DC Images)
 A Maheshwar Reddy questioned the fate of the TRS 2014 manifesto of setting up 30-bedded hospitals at the Mandal level, 100-bedded hospitals at the constituency level, and a super-specialty hospital on par with NIMS in each district headquarters. (Representational Image: DC Images)

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday released its second chargesheet as part of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan, highlighting the TRS government’s alleged failure and its unfulfilled promises in the health sector.

Monitoring committee convener A. Maheshwar Reddy conducted a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan before releasing the chargesheet.

“After having come up with an overall chargesheet, we will now release a department-specific chargesheet. The Congress is ready for a debate with the ruling party or at least they should come up with clarification if our charges are wrong,” said Maheshwar Reddy, while briefing the media later.

The chargesheet recalls how the state government drew condemnation for the inept handling of the Covid crisis. The government not only failed to take serious steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic but also helped corporate companies mint money.

Speaking about the TRS 2014 manifesto, the Congress wanted to know the fate of 30-bed hospitals at the Mandal level, 100-bedded hospitals at the constituency level, and a super-specialty hospital on par with NIMS in each district headquarters.

“To make matters worse, the government withdrew rules mandating doctors’ stay in villages because of which quality healthcare took a beating in rural areas. Supply of medicines has been short and hospitals are understaffed,” he pointed out.

Referring to the CAG report, he questioned the status of the party’s promises on strengthening emergency services like 108 and 104 and creating individual health profile records.

“With around `800 crore arrears pending, Arogyasri network hospitals have threatened to stop services,” Maheshwar Reddy added.

...
Tags: alleti maheshwar reddy, trs 2014 manifesto
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ameenpur lake. (DC File Photo)

Greens miffed as HMDA plans e-auction of Ameenpur lake land

The HMDA said 320 hand-painted pots were being placed along Tank Bund. (DC Photo)

HMDA takes up beautification work at Tank Bund

Quadri staged a dharna at Basheerbagh on August 22, demanding the arrest of BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

HC sets aside PD Act against Syed Quadri

The girl was meanwhile counselled by the SHE Team, who will record her statement once she is fit. (Representational Image/ AP)

Girl three months pregnant after being raped by cousin



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP forms team to educate state units about Union budget highlights

The team is expected to not only study the Union budget but also examine state budgets and formulate data points on how the Centre assists states, it is learnt (representational image)

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Shah takes part in road show in Kundgol, hits out at Cong, JD(S) for dynasty politics

nion Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at the 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebration of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), in Hubballi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

21 parties invited for closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The march has so far covered more than 3,300 km. The Congress is planning to take out another Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting from Porbandar in Gujarat on October 2. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra not to project Rahul as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

File photo of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->