Congress slams TS government for ignoring health sector in fresh chargesheet

A Maheshwar Reddy questioned the fate of the TRS 2014 manifesto of setting up 30-bedded hospitals at the Mandal level, 100-bedded hospitals at the constituency level, and a super-specialty hospital on par with NIMS in each district headquarters. (Representational Image: DC Images)

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday released its second chargesheet as part of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan, highlighting the TRS government’s alleged failure and its unfulfilled promises in the health sector.

Monitoring committee convener A. Maheshwar Reddy conducted a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan before releasing the chargesheet.

“After having come up with an overall chargesheet, we will now release a department-specific chargesheet. The Congress is ready for a debate with the ruling party or at least they should come up with clarification if our charges are wrong,” said Maheshwar Reddy, while briefing the media later.

The chargesheet recalls how the state government drew condemnation for the inept handling of the Covid crisis. The government not only failed to take serious steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic but also helped corporate companies mint money.

Speaking about the TRS 2014 manifesto, the Congress wanted to know the fate of 30-bed hospitals at the Mandal level, 100-bedded hospitals at the constituency level, and a super-specialty hospital on par with NIMS in each district headquarters.

“To make matters worse, the government withdrew rules mandating doctors’ stay in villages because of which quality healthcare took a beating in rural areas. Supply of medicines has been short and hospitals are understaffed,” he pointed out.

Referring to the CAG report, he questioned the status of the party’s promises on strengthening emergency services like 108 and 104 and creating individual health profile records.

“With around `800 crore arrears pending, Arogyasri network hospitals have threatened to stop services,” Maheshwar Reddy added.