BJP forms team to educate state units about Union budget highlights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENTS
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:29 am IST
The team is expected to not only study the Union budget but also examine state budgets and formulate data points on how the Centre assists states, it is learnt (representational image)
 The team is expected to not only study the Union budget but also examine state budgets and formulate data points on how the Centre assists states, it is learnt (representational image)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party has set up a nine-member team, comprising party leaders and those representing its affiliated organisations, to study the Union Budget after its presentation on February 1, and to brief and guide state units on how the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was addressing the needs of the people through budgetary provisions.

The team includes former MP G. Vivek Venkatswamy from Telangana, party general secretary Sunil Bansal, who incidentally the the party’s in-charge for Telangana affairs, Bihar former deputy chief minster Sushil Kumar Modi, Dr Ashok Lahiri, former chief economic adviser at the Centre, and BJP MP Tejaswi Surya. They are expected to have a virtual meeting on Sunday and will discuss the broad outlines of the plan to disseminate Union budget highlights and people-friendly decisions.

The team is expected to not only study the Union budget but also examine state budgets and formulate data points on how the Centre assists states, it is learnt

