Petition on revised payscales to state staff to come up before CJ

Vijayawada: The petition filed challenging the government order dealing with revised scales of pay as per the 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations will come to the Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to fix the bench to take up hearing.

A single bench headed by Justice M. Satyanarayana heard the petition here on Friday. However, Advocate General S. Sriram submitted to the court that as per Writ rule 14 (A)(6), the petition should be heard by a two-judge division bench.

Considering the submission of the AG, the court directed the registry to keep the file before the Chief Justice to take a decision on the bench to hear the petition.