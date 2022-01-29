Nation Politics 29 Jan 2022 Jagan for review of ...
Jagan for review of change to IAS rules

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 29, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2022, 6:42 am IST
In the new scenario, the state government may have to immediately relieve an officer upon the urgent orders of the Centre
Such an untimely change in the leadership in the department/project in the state might derail some critical state projects, the CM said. — DC Image
Vijayawada: Welcoming the Centre’s move to ensure availability of sufficient number of IAS officers for central deputation through an amendment of the IAS Cadre Rules of 1954, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urgig him to reconsider the plan.

The chief minister urged the PM to allow the state government plan such deputation of officers carefully in a way that such transfers would not affect the state’s interests even while the state duty meets the requirements of the Central Deputation Reserve.

 

Jagan noted that the IAS officers formed the most important part of the state administration as they “provide leadership to the departments and various projects handled by the state government.”

He said, “As officers are given responsibilities in the state considering their skills and experience to handle the most critical projects, the state government issues the ‘No Objection Certificate’ to officers seeking central deputation after assessing their skills and experience and also the need to have the officer handle some critical departments/projects.”

 

Such requirement of NOC from the state government gives some flexibility to the state to carefully plan deputation of officers to the Centre without this adversely affecting the state’s interests and also by meeting the requirements of the Centre, Jagan said. The CM feared that the Centre’s proposed amendment may take away such flexibility from the state government to plan for central deputation of its officers.

In the new scenario, the state government may have to immediately relieve an officer upon the urgent orders of the Centre. Such an untimely change in the leadership in the department/project in the state might derail some critical state projects, the CM said.

 

He opined that such sudden deputation orders to an officer without his/her consent may affect his/her personal life vis-a-vis their families, children and their education, and the officer may not be able to deliver the best of his/her services in such circumstances.

The CM said, “I request your kind self to reconsider the proposal and retain the existing process requiring state governments to issue NOCs to officers going on deputation to the central government. I assure your good self that, the AP government will take all necessary measures to ensure that the required number of officers at various levels are sponsored from the state to the Centre  to meet the requirements of the Central Deputation Reserve.”

 

“Sir, while the intent behind the proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, is well-received and appreciated, I request your good self to reconsider the operational procedure provided under the proposed amendments in view of the issues mentioned above,” Jagan said.

He added, “I assure your kind self of the highest support from AP government in every step of the Centre to make our country a better place.” 

