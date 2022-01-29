APSRTC workers to join government staff stir

Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages.

Leaders of RTC unions said they had hoped something good will happen once APSRTC is merged with the state government. But they are now regretting the merger. RTC leaders asserted they will play a key role in the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, government employees are continuing to maintain that their wages will decrease once revised pay scales come into effect.

PRC Struggle Committee leader and APGEA chairman K.R. Suryanarayana said it is the government that has forced employees to take up the stir. He maintained that so far, discussions held with the state government have been like “chai pe charcha” with no tangible outcome on the issue of wages.