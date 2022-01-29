Nation Politics 29 Jan 2022 APSRTC workers to jo ...
Nation, Politics

APSRTC workers to join government staff stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 29, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Leaders of RTC unions said they had hoped something good will happen once APSRTC is merged with the state government
Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages. (DC file photo)
 Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages.

Leaders of RTC unions said they had hoped something good will happen once APSRTC is merged with the state government. But they are now regretting the merger. RTC leaders asserted they will play a key role in the ongoing agitation.

 

Meanwhile, government employees are continuing to maintain that their wages will decrease once revised pay scales come into effect.

PRC Struggle Committee leader and APGEA chairman K.R. Suryanarayana said it is the government that has forced employees to take up the stir. He maintained that so far, discussions held with the state government have been like “chai pe charcha” with no tangible outcome on the issue of wages.

...
Tags: apsrtc, rtc unions
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Observing that a Legislative Assembly is a conglomeration of members chosen by direct election and the constituents of an Assembly constituency can’t remain unrepresented, the court said, “That presupposes that all territorial constituencies must be duly represented in the Assembly in continuum.” — PTI

Top court lifts suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP legislators

The director of women and child welfare filed a counter stating that they were facilitating such victims by way of shelter in swadhar gruhas, taking care of their education, skill development and empowerment training programmes in institutions like Kasturibhai Balika Vidyalayas and Durgabai Deshmukh Polytechnic College at Ameerpet. — Representational image/DC

High Court seeks govt attention on child marriage victims

The arid Rayalaseema region would now claim credit to being a coastal region, blurring the historic injustices between the coastal and non-coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh state. (Representational photo:PTI)

Bay of Bengal comes calling on Rayalaseema

The highway stretches where maintenance works were affected include Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal-Khammam highway, Khammam-Aswaraopeta and Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam under Warangal bypass limits. — PTI

Highway repairs stop as bitumen prices rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah does door-to-door campaign in Mathura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door to door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district. (Photo: PTI)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->