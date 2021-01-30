Nation Politics 29 Jan 2021 Tacit Gram Panchayat ...
Nation, Politics

Tacit Gram Panchayat poll understanding between TD, Jana Sena and BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jan 30, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Such tacit understanding could be seen on the first day of filing nominations on Friday in several villages
Though district leaders of respective parties are denying any alliance, they have directed their local cadre to forge tacit understanding over contesting panchayat elections in the district. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Though district leaders of respective parties are denying any alliance, they have directed their local cadre to forge tacit understanding over contesting panchayat elections in the district. (Representational Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: An unwritten electoral alliance has been taking shape among three opposition parties Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in several areas of East Godavari district.

Polls to gram panchayats are being officially held on non-party basis. But village-level leaders of all political parties are testing their strength by contesting these elections. Though district leaders of respective parties are denying any alliance, they have directed their local cadre to forge tacit understanding over contesting panchayat elections in the district.

 

“Our prime aim is to teach a fitting lesson to autocratic YSR Congress by putting up a combined fight wherever possible,” a former minister and senior TD leader underlined.

Such tacit understanding could be seen on the first day of filing nominations on Friday in several villages. While TD stayed away from contest in certain villages, where BJP-Jana Sena candidates are strong, the latter reciprocated the gesture at other places.

Sources said nearly 10 villages in Peddapuram constituency, represented by TD MLA and former deputy chief minister N. China Rajappa, such a trend is visible. “We have made it clear to the cadre that they take a decision as per village politics based on the candidates’ strength,” a TD leader pointed out.

 

In Cheyyeru village of Katrenikona mandal, one Chelli Suresh joined the fray with support of Jana Sena and TD. In Kandikuppa panchayat of same mandal, TD proposed Geddam Prameela’s name for sarpanch and local Jana Sena cadre agreed to support her. In Kundaleswaram panchayat, G. V. V. G. Subba Lakshmi is contesting with the support of Jana Sena and TD candidate.

According to a BJP leader, his party is fielding candidates after thorough consultation with local Jana Sena leaders.

...
Tags: gram panchayat polls in ap, tactical understanding between tdp, bjp and janasena in ap polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Polling will be held on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm and counting of votes will be taken up from 4.00 pm onwards on the same day and results will be declared soon after. — PTI

Filing of nominations begins peacefully for gram panchyat polls phase-I in AP

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh SEC complains to Governor against Sajjala, others

Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people. — DC Image

Youth uses gun to threaten opponents in land dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

Delhi borders tense as ‘locals’, farmers clash

Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham