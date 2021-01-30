Tacit Gram Panchayat poll understanding between TD, Jana Sena and BJP

Though district leaders of respective parties are denying any alliance, they have directed their local cadre to forge tacit understanding over contesting panchayat elections in the district. (Representational Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: An unwritten electoral alliance has been taking shape among three opposition parties Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in several areas of East Godavari district.

Polls to gram panchayats are being officially held on non-party basis. But village-level leaders of all political parties are testing their strength by contesting these elections. Though district leaders of respective parties are denying any alliance, they have directed their local cadre to forge tacit understanding over contesting panchayat elections in the district.

“Our prime aim is to teach a fitting lesson to autocratic YSR Congress by putting up a combined fight wherever possible,” a former minister and senior TD leader underlined.

Such tacit understanding could be seen on the first day of filing nominations on Friday in several villages. While TD stayed away from contest in certain villages, where BJP-Jana Sena candidates are strong, the latter reciprocated the gesture at other places.

Sources said nearly 10 villages in Peddapuram constituency, represented by TD MLA and former deputy chief minister N. China Rajappa, such a trend is visible. “We have made it clear to the cadre that they take a decision as per village politics based on the candidates’ strength,” a TD leader pointed out.

In Cheyyeru village of Katrenikona mandal, one Chelli Suresh joined the fray with support of Jana Sena and TD. In Kandikuppa panchayat of same mandal, TD proposed Geddam Prameela’s name for sarpanch and local Jana Sena cadre agreed to support her. In Kundaleswaram panchayat, G. V. V. G. Subba Lakshmi is contesting with the support of Jana Sena and TD candidate.

According to a BJP leader, his party is fielding candidates after thorough consultation with local Jana Sena leaders.