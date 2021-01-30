Nation Politics 29 Jan 2021 Lokesh demands immed ...
Lokesh demands immediate withdrawal of GO 77

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 30, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 12:45 am IST
The government order denies fee reimbursement to PG students studying in private colleges
Lokesh praised TNSF leaders for courageously fighting for the cause of PG students, who have been denied their fee reimbursement.
VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday accused Jagan Mohan Reddy government of breaking promises and giving a raw deal to students, youth, women, Dalits and all other sections in the state.

Speaking on occasion of Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) leaders' release from jail, Lokesh visited Guntur to formally welcome these leaders. He appreciated that TNSF leaders have emerged out of jail with their heads held high, unlike Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had to hang down his head because of his guilt in cases registered against him.

 

The TD general secretary praised TNSF leaders for courageously fighting for the cause of PG students, who have been denied their fee reimbursement. He alleged that GO 77 has been issued as a part of the suppressive Raja Reddy constitution. He remarked that rape cases filed against TNSF leaders are a mark of Jagan Reddy Penal Code being implemented in AP instead of the Indian Penal Code.

Lokesh expressed concern that over three lakh students belonging to weaker sections and backward classes have been badly hit because of GO 77, as it denied fee reimbursement to PG students studying in private colleges. He lamented that poor students belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities are losing opportunities to study abroad. But Jagan Reddy's daughters are enjoying their foreign education.

 

The TD leader demanded that the government immediately withdraw GO 77 or face a state-wide agitation.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh fee reimbursement, td leader lokesh, tnsf leaders released from jail, go 77 andhra pradesh government, lokesh demands implementation of go 77
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


