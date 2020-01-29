Nation Politics 29 Jan 2020 Uttam Kumar Reddy at ...
Nation, Politics

Uttam Kumar Reddy attacks KT Rama Rao over polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jan 29, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 1:58 am IST
TPCC chief accuses SEC of not conducting municipal elections in fair manner.
TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy being arrested and taken away in a police van in Nereducherla on Tuesday. (P. ANIL KUMAR)
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday accused TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao of spearheading largescale irregularities in the just-concluded municipal elections.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr Reddy alleged that Telangana state was humiliated by the manner in which the elections were conducted.

 

He announced that he would raise the issue of how the judiciary was behaving in Telangana state in Parliament and that he had sought permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

He said that the Congress would take up the matter with the President and with the Chief Justice of India.

Mr Reddy said, “Despite the Congress having a majority in the Nereducharla municipality, the TRS and the State Election Commission brazenly misused and abused power and manipulated the election of the chairperson and the vice-chairperson.”

He said that the Congress had eight seats at Nereducharla and the TRS seven. When the name of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao was included as ex-officio member, TRS members stalled the election process after two members were sworn in as their defeat was imminent. The election was postponed to Wednesday.

He alleged that after postponing of the election, Mr Rama Rao pressurised the SEC and the director of municipal administration to add TRS MLC Subhash Reddy to the voters list in the morning although the deadline to include ex-officio members had ended at midnight on January 25.

“How shameless of KTR,” Mr Reddy said and added that the Nereducharla municipal election symbolised the manner in which the municipal elections were held. The TPCC president said that instead of mocking the election process, the TRS should have prepared the list of municipalities at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s farm house and announced its victory.

Mr Reddy said that the municipal elections were not conducted in a fair manner and the role played by the SEC was highly objectionable.

“The results of municipal elections could not be called a people’s mandate,” he added.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


