Nation Politics 29 Jan 2020 TRS bags Nereducharl ...
Nation, Politics

TRS bags Nereducharla and Medchal municipalities in election

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 29, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Despite the Congress success in enlisting Dr Ramachandra Rao as ex-officio member, the party could not win the election.
Hyderabad: The TRS bagged the Nereducharla and Medchal municipalities in the elections held on Tuesday. With this, the TRS tally reached 114 municipalities out of 120.

The State Election Commission had postponed the elections to Tuesday at Nereducharla of Suryapet district  in view of the controversy over the collector not allowing Rajya Sabha member Dr  K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao to vote as ex-officio member in the election to elect the chairperson and vice chairperson on Monday.

 

The Congress leaders approached the State Election Commissioner challenging the order of the collector. The SEC set aside the order of the collector and permitted Dr Ramachandra Rao to vote in the council election on Tuesday in view of the bulletin released by Parliament earlier recognising Dr  Ramachandra Rao as Rajya Sabha member from Telangana state.

The controversy ultimately led to the transfer of collector Amoy Kumar as he was alleged to have not responded to the request of TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to rectify the anomaly during a dharna on Sunday night.

Despite the Congress success in enlisting Dr Ramachandra Rao as ex-officio member, the party could not win the election. The TRS got the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts with the vote of MLC Subhash Reddy as he was included in the voter list as ex-officio members.

Following the inclusion of the MLC in voters list, Congress leaders including Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy and Dr Ramachandra Rao boycotted the elections and staged a protest in Nereducharla. The police took them to custody and shifted them to Miryalguda. They were released after some time.

There was mild tension in the town due to the protest of the Congress leaders. Dr Ramachandra Rao speaking to reporters alleged that the TRS had completely polluted the political atmosphere and murdered democracy in broad daylight.

He alleged that the SEC was dancing on the tunes of the ruling party.

Elsewhere, the TRS won the Medchal municipality where it had 14 wards out of 24.

Tags: elections, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


