JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party activities'

Patna: Janata Dal (U) leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma were expelled on Wednesday from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party activities' on Wednesday.

The decision comes close on the heels of Kishor and Varma repeatedly questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the newly enacted citizenship law -- CAA.

Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor has more than once voiced his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC.