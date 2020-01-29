Nation Politics 29 Jan 2020 Badminton player Sai ...
Nation, Politics

Badminton player Saina Nehwal set to join BJP

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Nehwal will join the party reportedly in the presence of party chief J. P. Nadda
File photo of shuttler Saina Nehwal. Twitter photo.
 File photo of shuttler Saina Nehwal. Twitter photo.

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly.
On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

 

Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP.

BJP, in its official Twitter account posted a video of Nehwal joining BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

...
Tags: saina nehwa, ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

It was Saina Nehwal's decision to shift: Prakash Padukone Academy

Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash javadekar briefs media on cabinet decisions in New Delhi. ANI Photo

Cabinet raises legal abortion upper limit to 24 weeks

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Twitter Photo

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra from flying

PTI Photo

India, Bangladesh consider evacuating citizens from Wuhan

Rescue workers try to save passengers from a bus which collided with a rickshaw and fell into a well, in Nashik on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Death toll in Nashik accident rises to 26



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana wants Rs 12,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha

T. Harish Rao.

BJP accuses KCR, KTR of mocking democracy

K. Laxman.

KT Rama Rao: Raise voice against lack of funds by Centre

KT Rama Rao.

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar

JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam.

BJP gains strength in 3 Lok Sabha segments

The BJP has increased its number of seats in municipalities and corporations falling under these three LS seats, from where BJP candidates were elected MPs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham