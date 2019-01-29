search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi to appease voters, put reforms aside in pre-election budget

REUTERS
Published Jan 29, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Govt embarks on measures to stimulate the economy by additional spending and cutting taxes to woo voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Desperate for five more years in power, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance will woo rural and urban middle-class voters with farm relief measures and tax cuts, said officials privy to plans for the final budget before India's general election.

Stung by opposition parties’ victories in three state polls last month, and needing to call a national election by May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing discontent over depressed farm incomes and doubts over whether his policies are creating enough jobs.

 

The electoral compulsions mean that major economic reforms, such as tax cuts for bigger companies and plans to bring down the budget deficit, could be put on hold at least until after the election, the sources said.

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, will present the budget on Feb 1, in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment.

The higher spending, along with a shortfall in tax collections, will push the fiscal deficit up to the equivalent of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March, overshooting a previous 3.3 per cent target, according to one of the sources with direct knowledge of budget discussions.

That would fit with the expectations of a Reuters poll of economists.

The source said there was a chance that the government could take corrective action in March, hoping that by that time the election schedule will be settled and the public focus will shift towards campaigning.

India's fiscal deficit

India is likely to defer its plans to cut the country's fiscal deficit to 3 percent by the year ended March 2021, as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on measures to stimulate the economy by additional spending and cutting taxes to woo voters.

“We may resort to spending cuts in March to contain the fiscal deficit,” the source said.

The finance ministry had cut capital and other spending amounting to 750.8 billion rupees ($10.55 billion) in the last financial year ending in March 2018. But Modi’s government has been stepping back from such fiscal rectitude in recent months.

In its desperation to find ways to pay for pre-election spending, the government has also pressed the Reserve Bank of India to part with more of its reserves, causing a rift that culminated in the resignation of Governor Urjit Patel last month.

“This is an election budget, and most of the economic reforms have been put on hold,” said another official, adding the government could defer any decision on business demands for a cut in corporate tax.

Business leaders said the government still has to meet its three-year old promise of cutting the corporate tax rate for larger companies to 25 percent from 30 percent.

“Although all over the world overall tax has started coming down, India is one of the large economies which has corporate taxes on the higher side,” said Rohinton Sidhwa, partner at Deloitte India.

The budget, which is interim and is likely to be followed by a full one in July, is expected to project economic growth of around 7.5 percent for the next financial year, while expanding capital spending on railways, roads, ports by 7-8 percent, and estimating an increase in revenue of about 15 percent, officials said.

But the main focus will be on the rural sector and the urban middle-class.

The government is ready with relief measures for farmers, benefits for unemployed youth, higher tax exemptions for the middle class and small businesses, the officials said.

According to two government sources, the farm relief package itself could run to at least one trillion rupees ($14 billion) if the government is to have a meaningful impact on which way voters lean in rural areas, where two-thirds of Indians live.

The pre-election giveaways could give the economy short term momentum, but result in a hangover after the election.

Credit rating agencies have warned that without bringing down other spending, a higher farm subsidy bill will increase future fiscal deficits.

“In the absence of new revenue boosting measures, the policies will collectively make it harder for the government to achieve its fiscal consolidation objectives,” Moody’s Investors Service said last week.

Looking for jobs

Though he has spent big on building roads and railways, Modi has been fiscally conservative for most of his time in power, helping to bring retail inflation to near 2 percent from double-digits during the previous government’s time.

Last month’s state election upsets have made the Modi government shed some of that caution.

Despite expanding by 7 percent plus annually - the fastest pace among major economies, the uneven nature of the growth has meant that the economy has failed to create enough jobs for millions of youth entering the workforce each year.

Merchandise exports have shown no signs of growth in last four years, and some textile, leather and engineering goods producers have shifted production abroad.

Earlier this month, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a leading independent think tank, issued a report showing the country lost as many as 11 million jobs last year, making it even harder for new entrants to the labour market.

Last week, Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said India needed flexible labour and land laws, and to fix glitches in the Goods and Services Tax, launched as a major tax reform in 2017.

“We need two percentage points more growth to provide those jobs that are needed,” said Rajan.

...
Tags: narendra modi, voters, pre-election, budget, fiscal deficit, jobs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: AP)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan are ‘traitors’: RSS leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Vijaya Sai Reddy’s Brother-In-Law all set to join TD

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Daggubati Purandeswari says she will stay on with BJP

Daggubati Purandeswari

Ananth Kumar Hegde crosses line, attacks Dinesh Gundurao, wife

Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Minister

Election Commission orders probe into forging CEO’s voter ID

Rajat Kumar

Panchayat poll losers demand goodies back

The first and second phases of the panchayat elections were held on January 21 and January 25 respectively and the results were declared on the same days of polling.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham