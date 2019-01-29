search on deccanchronicle.com
MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi flays government’s choice of awardees

Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Owaisi stated that he wanted the people of the region to look at their regional parties and boost them.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Dalits, Muslims and Adivasis to come together and reject national parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

“How many Bharat Ratna’s have been given to SC’s, ST’s, OBc’s and Muslims?” asked Asaduddin Owaisi in a meeting held in Kalyan in Mumbai stating that the Bharat Ratna given to Baba Saheb Amedkar was out of compulsion and not from the heart. 

 

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that had Sardar Patel lived for more years, the country would have been different? I say, had Baba Saheb Ambedkar lived for 10 more years, there would not have been cases of Rohit Vemula’s in India? The constitution is his living will and it must be implemented in full spirit.” Owaisi stated that he wanted the people of the region to look at their regional parties and boost them.

...
