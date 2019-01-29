search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao sets tough target for MLAs in Lok Sabha polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 29, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:03 am IST
CM wants MLAs to help party’s LS candidates win.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a testing time for Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs. Telangana state Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the MLAs would be accorded posts like Cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries based on their performance in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Mr Rao wants to play a crucial role in the national politics after the Lok Sabha elections and it will be beneficial for him if his party wins maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the state. His target is to win 16 out of the 17 seats in Telangana state. 

 

In the recent Assembly elections, the TRS got majority in 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, except in Hyderabad, Khammam and Mahbuba-bad. In Hyderabad, the MIM, a party friendly to the TRS, got a majority. In Khammam Mahbubabad, the People's Front led by the Congress got majority. 

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Telugu Desam may not have an alliance, which will help the TRS in Khammam and Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituencies. Keeping this in mind, Mr Rao has decided to take into consideration the performance of MLAs while giving posts. He wants the MLAs to help TRS candidates for Lok Babha elections in their segments garner bigger majority than what they got in the recent Assembly elections. 

The TRS leadership is of the view that this will motivate the MLAs to compete with each other in garnering votes for the Lok Sabha candidates. 

In places where there are differences between the MLAs and Lok Sabha candidates, they will have to bury the hatchets. Before the recent Telangana state Assembly elections, Mr Rao had predicted that the TRS would win 100 plus seats, but the party got only 88. Mr Rao said that due to internal fights among leaders, the TRS lost 10 to 15 seats. He is determined to ensure that this does not happen in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. If any MLA or leader tries to harm the chances of a TRS candidate winning in the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister has decided to take serious action against them.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Ready for all-party meet on hartal, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rafale deal: Rahul demands action against Goa CM Parrikar

Congress had released which they claimed to have conversation between CM Parrikar and Health Minister Rane, stating that Parrikar had ‘all files related to the deal in his bedroom.’ (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

‘We are the big brother’: Shiv Sena after meeting with BJP

Wanting to keep Shiv Sena on their side, BJP has ignored its repeated criticism of the PM Modi and governments at the centre and the state time and again. (Photo: PTI | File)

Not advisable to speak against wishes of party high command: Kharge on Kumaraswamy

‘Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition,’ said senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI | File)

Congress should support SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

‘If the Congress vows to fight against the BJP, which is an expert is spreading lies, it should support our (SP-BSP) alliance. We have already spared two seats Raebareli and Amethi for them,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said. (Photo: PTI)

‘Adityanath misleading country of Ram temple issue’: SBSP chief Rajbhar

‘BJP which is in power at the centre has not been able to find a solution to Ram temple issue in the past five years...what will the chief minister do in 24 hours,’ SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said. (Photo: ANI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham